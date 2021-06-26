The death toll in the Surfside landslide rises to five

The death toll in the partial collapse of a residential building in Florida rose to five after the discovery of another body, a local official reported Saturday night.

“Today our search and rescue teams have found another body in the rubble and, in addition, our search has revealed some human remains,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, at a news conference. With the identification of the three bodies recovered previously, “it means that the number of disappeared has been reduced to 156, and the confirmed deaths are now a total of five,” he said.