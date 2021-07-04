The death toll in the Miami-Dade collapse rises to 24 and there are 124 missing



The monument that has photos of some of the missing from the Champlain Towers South condo.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed this Saturday that Two other bodies have been extracted from the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to 24.

With the two bodies found today the number of disappeared remains at 124 and there are 188 people found alive.

At a press conference, it was also announced that the demolition of the part of the building that is still standing will take place before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida, scheduled for Monday.

According to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, the demolition will take place “as soon as tomorrow.”

It is a “dramatic decision” that has had to be made to prevent the storm from knocking over the remaining part of the Champlain Towers South building.

In this way, it is possible to “control” to which place the remains of the building fall and prevent further damage, as well as “protect the evidence” and allow search and control tasks to continue as long as the weather conditions allow. said the mayor.

The mayor’s office has hired specialists to perform the task and engineers will monitor the entire process, Levine Cava said.

Elsa, who is currently close to the Dominican Republic, can reach the Florida Keys, in the extreme south of the state, next Monday and, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center, the current trajectory indicates that it will head towards the coast. west of the state instead of east.

If these forecasts hold, there would be no direct impact from Elsa in the Miami area.