The death toll in the canoe found on Monday in the Canary Islands rises to 24, two of them minor

The number of bodies found in the cayuco located on Monday 490 kilometers from the island of El Hierro amounts to 24, two of which correspond to minors, as reported on Wednesday by the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands.

All bodies are of men of sub-Saharan origin, indicated the Government Delegation, once the transfer of the corpses from the cayuco to some tents installed by the Red Cross in the Tenerife port of Los Cristianos was completed.

The cayuco arrived this Wednesday night towed by the Talía de Salvamento Marítimo guard to the port of Los Cristianos and once there, members of the Firefighters transferred the bodies from the barge to the tents installed by the Red Cross and in which several forensics, among others, work.

Although at first it was thought that there were 17 bodies, due to the initial count carried out by the rescuers of the three survivors, it was when the boat arrived at the port when the exact number of victims could be determined.

The confirmed death toll of 24 makes this cayuco the biggest tragedy on record in the Canary Islands since August last year when the Civil Guard located another similar boat with fifteen corpses on board, without any survivors, about 200 kilometers south of Gran Canaria.

A helicopter from the Air Force rescued the three survivors from the cayuco, last Monday.

The cayuco was found on Monday morning by a Rescue and Rescue plane (SAR) of the Air Force that was carrying out some maneuvers, so the Maritime Rescue Control Center in Tenerife immediately mobilized the guard Talía, to go to the area, in addition to a SAR helicopter.

The arrival of the cayuco at the port of Los Cristianos is the end of a tragic journey of more than twenty days in which only three people, two men and one woman, managed to survive. After being rescued by the SAR helicopter, they were evacuated to Tenerife, where they are hospitalized.

Transfer at the Los Cristianos dock, in Tenerife, of one of the 24 bodies found in a canoe located 490 kilometers from the island of El Hierro.RAMÓN DE LA ROCHA / EFE