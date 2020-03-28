The Spanish Ministry of Health announced this Saturday that 832 people died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus, a new daily record in the country that raises the total deaths to 5,690, the second highest in the world. However, the country continues to stabilize the increase in infections.

New confirmed cases increased by 8,189, an increase of 12.7%. The data is lower than yesterday, when it was 14%, and the day before yesterday (18%). Officially diagnosed cases reach 72,248.

The number of intensive care patients is 4,575 (9.84 percent more, another figure that tends to stabilize), while the healed continued to increase strongly (31.3% in 24 hours) and now number 12,285, according to data from the ministry.

Spain is currently the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, only behind Italy, which on Friday reported a total of 9,134 dead.

The worst hit regions are Madrid, with 2,757 deaths, almost half of the total, and Catalonia, with 1,070 fatalities.

Mortality in Madrid is such that a second morgue will be set up on Monday in a previously unused public facility. This will be added to the one already installed on the skating rink of a shopping center.

Equally, the army and local authorities had to set up a field hospital in Madrid with a capacity for a maximum of 5,500 beds in Ifema, a huge congress hall.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the Spanish population celebrates this Saturday two weeks of confinement, which will run until at least April 11.

600 thousand cases in the world

With the new Spanish balance, more than 600,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been officially registered worldwide since the outbreak of the epidemic, according to a count at 1045 GMT on Saturday.

There were 605,010 cases of infection with 27,982 deaths in 183 countries and territories.

The United States had 104,837 cases, of which 1,711 were fatal. Italy had the highest number of deaths with 9,134 and a total of 86,498 cases.

China, the epicenter of the outbreak, had 81,394 cases and 3,295 deaths.

Figures represent only a fraction of the number of infectionsSince many countries only carry out tests in suspicious cases if they are hospitalized.