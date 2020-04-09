Rose Namajunas

When it was reported yesterday that Rose Namajunas was not going to be part of UFC 249 to face in a rematch Jessica Andrade In the PPV co-star, it was thought that it was an injury. But that was not the case.

The reason that the ex-champion Straw Weight will not compete in the event is because of the death of two of her relatives from coronavirus.

The 27-year-old fighter’s representative, Brian Butler-Au, revealed the news on social media.

Immediate release: @rosenamajunas withdrew from UFC 249 due to 2 deaths in the family related to the Coronavirus. Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible but for now we ask for people to respect… https://t.co/nyLt7W5BIE – Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) April 9, 2020

“@Rosenamajunas has withdrawn from UFC 249 due to the two deaths in his family related to the coronavirus. Her hope is to return to the octagon as soon as possible, but for now we ask people to respect their privacy. “

Namajunas has not competed precisely since being dethroned by Andrade in the star of the UFC 237. That had been his first loss in almost three years.

UFC 249 is celebrated on April 18 from the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California.