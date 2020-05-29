Zoe Bennett, art restorer, is involved in a jewelry theft at the museum where she works. She has been deceived, but she reacts and goes after those who have ruined her life. She is not a fatal woman, nor a psychopath, she is not depressed and she is far from being a victim, as everything that follows later in A bullet with my name (Susana Rodríguez, Harper Collins), one of the many examples that exists now in bookstores that something is changing in the crime novel. There have always been great writers in the genre. Plus, women read a lot more and make up the majority of the festival crowd. But in fiction they have been slow to be represented beyond certain cliches. A group of writers have turned this around. We spoke with some of them to explain what has evolved and how much more remains to be done.

Female protagonists who are troublesome are so because they are neurotic, psychopathic or fragile. If a male character is troublesome, however, he is presented with a rebel

Tana French

A simple scene explains the strength of a prevailing trend for decades. The modern crime novel in Europe is founded in 1965 with the discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Vattern, Sweden. Woman and victim. Her name, Rosseana, gives the title to the first novel by Maj Sjöwall and Perr Wahlöö, a couple of writers who refound the canon and place the Nordic criminal fiction at the center of the map. The investigator, Martin Beck, and the suspects are the men around whom the plot revolves. Representatives of the most social, ecological and system-critical novel, Sjöwall and Wahlöö are little suspected of ignoring women. It was just like that. “The stereotypes of women in the crime novel are terrible: redeemed prostitutes, fatal women, inciters to crime, victims, police wives … a rather dire gallery,” says Alicia Giménez-Bartlett, creator of Petra Delicado, a national police that ravaged the canons of the genre in the mid-1990s. “There were mixed reactions. The sharpest criticism came from women. They thought that a woman should contribute her ‘feminine’ values ​​to gender, ”she recalls.

If this summer you have had in your hands a novel of the most widely read genre in Spain, it may respond to this situation that women like Sue Grafton began to break up in the early eighties with their simple, only in appearance, Kinsey Millhone. Of course there are women on either side of criminal fiction, although many times they sign with initials to avoid prejudice, others the woman in the window or on the train (turned into a girl in the title) have been more claims of a fashion started by Gillian Flynn’s powerful novel Lost (Gone Girl in English) that true expressions of authentic female characters. “The crime novel is very given to show problematic women in one way or another. The drama is that most of the time this is expressed as the result of inner failure. Female protagonists who are troublesome are so because they are neurotic, psychopathic or fragile. When a male lead is troublesome, however, he is presented with a determined rebel who is not comfortable with the world around him. The problem is outside, not inside them ”, argues the Irish Tana French, considered as one of the great writers of the current genre thanks to novels such as Intrusion (DNA), a harsh portrait of psychological harassment and trauma that a officer in a police department.

Forty years after Sjöwall and Wahlöö changed the rules of the genre in Europe, another Swede would give the final assault on the throne of criminal fiction. The difference is that Stieg Larsson put in 2005 at the center of his Millennium saga a woman different from everything that had been seen so far. “If Sherlock Holmes is the character of the 19th century, Lisbeth Salander is the great character of the 21st century. It is the most original, powerful and strange of all. And the most imitated “, says Paco Camarasa in Blood on the shelves (Destination). “The black genre needs great female characters, it should be remembered that there is little gambling, but great women come out on both sides of the law, who does not remember Lisbeth Salander, a brutal character,” says bookseller Miguel Ángel Díaz. The impulse, however, was diluted by the power of the cliche, of the fatal woman – Salander herself loses her strength in the continuations written by David Lagercrantz – of the imitation business.

The stereotypes of women in the crime novel are terrible: redeemed prostitutes, fatal women, victims, police wives … a rather dire gallery

Alicia Giménez- Bartlett

In this comings and goings game, there have also been advances. In Spanish, for example, the Argentinean Claudia Piñeiro has obtained readers, recognition and awards (the last one, the Pepe Carvalho of the BCNegra) with powerful, different female characters that can bring out colors to the male reader. She is clear about it. “For a woman to be credible, she has to be different from what was shown before, because the woman changed. Bringing about a police novel in the 21st century and not taking charge of a historic change in a powerful women’s movement that takes to the streets to fight for their rights and ask that they not be killed would be not attending to something very important in the crime novel , which is the plausibility “.

The Petra Delicado by Giménez Bartlett has seen how another police officer, Commissioner María Ruiz, has caught the witness launched by her when the peseta still existed. “Ruiz certainly advances without paying attention to rules, to the looks that question or condemn her. It faces the censorship of some superior, the paternalism of the comrades and above all that dense and heavy culture that we have lived through the generations that we have been forced to always demonstrate their efficiency. He does not want to act like a man and he does not act as such ”, comments its creator, Berna González Harbor.

The role of victim is the most supportive. American Rene Denfeld is one of the most active authors in this debate. From very humble origins, a victim herself in her youth, the author of The Child Finder (Harper Collins) now works as an official investigator in direct relationship to the weaker side of every story. “I am very aware of how victims are represented. Traditionally they have been people with backgrounds like mine (very poor, on the wrong side of life) and humanity is denied us. We only show up to be raped. So I wanted my victims in fiction to be more than victims. Like the protagonists, they are complete human beings. And I do the same with criminals, “he explains. Maybe the solution is there. French widens the focus. “We need both angles if we are to change the role that women play. We cannot ignore the discrimination suffered by women, but we must be clear that women are people first of all and that the situations they face are often defined by what they are as individuals and not only by their gender condition. ”

The signs of change come from the most diverse places. In This Storm, the new novel by James Ellroy, the king of the toughest noir, the lover of corrupt, violent and sex addicted policemen gives the reader two unforgettable female characters out of any canon. “The focus of my books is somewhere between the solar plexus and, well, the upper thigh,” said Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, Agent OO7, quintessential male and male hero, when giving advice to Future writers, all of them men, because the crime, crime, spy or crime novel was for a long time and almost exclusively his private preserve and that of his characters and attitudes. Now that British actress Lashana Lynch is going to star in installment 25 from OO7, Fleming and a few others will be stirring in his grave.

The power of prejudice fades

Men, heroes, power and money, violence and corruption, alcoholic, divorced, problematic and sometimes misogynist policemen and women on a secondary level. “The black genre has been eminently macho. The women in the crime novel have been condemned to be fools to surrender to the detective or to the villain, objects of desire normally given to the wrong lover, wicked or victims in need of salvation. They were the four options of the topic and it has taken a long time to start being challenged by new creations, new characters and new authors ”, says González Harbor. “I think that in fiction certain people assume that a book written by a man is a deep exploration of the human condition while the same type of book written by a woman is a trivial example of nothing. And yet I think criminal fiction is more egalitarian than other genres, ”says French, giving way to optimism. “There are great crime novel writers but the majority attention is directed at men. Writers are taken more seriously than women and that is everyone’s fault. The irony is that some of the most prominent authors are women, and I think that has to do with the fact that most of the readers are women and identify with the characters we create, “adds Renfeld. What if what happens is that they are there but you have to read them? It is what Piñeiro thinks. “What you need to do, rather than ask yourself if the genre needs more problematic characters is to look for them in authors who are already doing this,” he says.

