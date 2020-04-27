Covid-19 is not just going to claim hundreds of thousands of lives. Some ideas of liberal economic thought are also at risk of dying. The understanding that fiscal austerity is an absolute and unconditional virtue, for example, is under serious threat. Not that the thesis was in good health. On the contrary, it has been at risk since the 2008 crisis, when wealthy countries spent what they did not have to prevent the recession from going even deeper. In this new, broader and more intense crisis, the canons of the liberal economy were once again sent to fava beans in favor of pragmatic action. Spending is all that governments can do today.

The concept of the minimum state had already been defiled in two recent books with self-explanatory titles, both certainly deserving of the disgust of our Economy Minister (Austerity, the Great Failure, by Florian Schui, and Austerity, the History of a Dangerous Idea, by Mark Blyth). For both, austerity is an unnecessary evil. It does not work and is based only on ideological and moral principles. Striking from another side, Modern Monetary Theory also eroded economic orthodoxy. For the main spokesperson for this aspect, Stephanie Kelton, who was economic advisor to the Bernie Sanders campaign, the government should not worry about the growth of public debt as long as it does not threaten inflation. A sovereign state that issues its own currency will always be able to finance itself through new debt. Even the argument that new generations will inherit the burden of redeeming a larger public debt is rejected by the post-war example of the American economy. Baby boomers were born in debt, but still lived a long period of prosperity that diluted the burden of public debt issued by the generation that preceded them.

In this land where the thrush sings, the thesis of the minimal state is seriously ill. The discovery that the federal government has no money but can still spend hundreds of billions is as stunning as it is charming. Governors and mayors have found it best to be compensated for the fall in taxes without having to offer any compensation. But not just them. The hard core of the military that surrounds the president was also excited. If there is no god of austerity, everything is allowed. The Pro-Brasil program, announced last week, is crude, improvised and is far from making investments take off. It marks, however, a clear break with the austere dictates of the Ministry of Economy. The political disarticulation of the government itself helps to dismantle the ultra-liberal ideological principles of Minister Paulo Guedes. It is the home of mother Joana (and she went out to buy bread).

It remains for the economic team to abjure the explosion of expenses and try to organize the line of beggars. Since the beginning, government economists have adhered to increased spending with the same enthusiasm with which a Marian congregation participates in the popcorn group at Salvador’s carnival. This strategy is counterproductive because it creates resistance within the government itself. Without the capacity for political articulation, the National Congress will get drunk with the possibility of increasing public spending. There may be a lot of academic discussion about Paulo Guedes’ liberal theses, who are currently hospitalized, dying, in the ICU. But the return of fiscal populism would be a very high price to pay for the neglect of a government that seemed to have sworn to the cross of austerity. When the world does not end, if the world does not end, it will be extremely difficult for a government cornered by ineptitude to resume singing and praising the fiscal balance.

* ECONOMIST, HE WAS DIRECTOR OF MONETARY POLICY OF THE CENTRAL BANK AND ECONOMIC TEACHER AT PUC-SP AND FGV-SP. E-MAIL: LUISEDUARDOASSIS@GMAIL.COM

