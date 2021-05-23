The death of George Floyd and a year that shook the US

“Day of Enlightenment”. This is how the George Floyd Memorial Center wants to commemorate, on May 25, the anniversary of the death of this 46-year-old African-American suffocated by the knee of a white policeman in Minneapolis.

“This day of brutality opened the eyes of the world to the plight of African Americans,” says the Memorial Center website.

Aftershocks of Floyd’s death are still being felt a year later.

– A death captured on video –

It was a holiday weekend and police received a call after Floyd bought a pack of cigarettes at the Cup Foods store after the cashier suspected the man had used a fake $ 20 bill to pay.

When police tried to get him into a patrol car, Floyd resisted and ended up face down in the street with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Derek Chauvin, a 17-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, until the African-American fainted and died.

As Floyd repeatedly complained that he could not breathe, passersby called on Chauvin to come off the detainee’s body.

A 17-year-old girl recorded a video of the police action with her phone and the footage went viral.

– Wave of protests –

The video of Floyd’s death sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

In the United States, black and white protesters took to the streets in the largest protests since the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Most were peaceful, but some were marred by fires and looting, and riots raged in Portland, Oregon, throughout the summer.

A police station was burned down in Minneapolis, where National Guard troops helped restore order.

From London to Lisbon, protesters expressed their solidarity with African Americans and denounced the excesses of their own police forces.

– Presidential election –

Joe BidenA Democratic candidate for the White House, former vice president of the first black head of state in US history, Barack Obama, and a popular figure in the black community, he came into contact with Floyd’s family.

Biden he vowed to dismantle “systemic racism” if elected to the White House.

His presidential rival, Donald Trump, supported the police instead, posing as the “law and order” candidate and blaming “anti-fascists” and leftist “mobs” for the violence that had taken over the streets of the country.

Biden he triumphed in the November 4 election, with overwhelming support from black voters.

– Pending reforms –

After naming Kamala Harris, a black woman, as his running mate, Biden chose an African-American to head the Pentagon, another landmark decision. And immediately after taking office, last January, he signed an executive order to “promote racial equity.”

But Democratic attempts to pass a George Floyd policing law have been blocked by Republican opposition in the Senate.

While US state and local law enforcement have made some reforms, the number of people killed in clashes with security forces remains high – about 1,000 per year.

More than 25% of the victims are African-American, yet they represent only 13% of the country’s population.

But now those deaths go less unnoticed thanks to media interest, while the names of many of the victims have become household names, including Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Daunte Wright, to name just a few.

– Historical judgment –

Chauvin was fired by Minneapolis police and appeared in court in March charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

The trial, broadcast live, was watched by millions of people and witnessed by witnesses recounting their failed efforts to save the life of the African-American.

On April 20, a jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts, and the United States sighed in relief.

Since then, two other police officers have been charged with murder and a third, in Alabama, convicted of fatally shooting a man who called police to report suicidal tendencies.

However, prosecution of officers remains rare.

Chauvin’s conviction will be known on June 25 and three other officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death are awaiting trial.