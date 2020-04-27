The last part of the space opera started in 1977 by George Lucas, The Ascension of Skywalker is undoubtedly the most controversial episode of the saga, the one that has been the most conspired by fans. The film, however, makes it possible to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher, unforgettable Princess Leia who makes her last appearance in the cinema here. We also discover Babu Frik, funny creature who won all the votes. On the occasion of the release on VOD of episode IX, Neal Scanlan, who oversaw the creation of the creatures of the new trilogy, tells BFMTV behind the scenes of this crazy space adventure.

Shoot without Carrie Fisher the scenes with Leia

Disappeared in December 2016, a year before the release of The Last Jedi, Carrie Fisher was to occupy an important role in The Ascension of Skywalker. The director, J.J. Abrams, had to change his plans and use new scenes from The Force Awakens to pay a final tribute to the actress.

For these very poignant sequences, J.J. Abrams also called on Billie Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher, who plays an aide-de-camp of the Rebellion. Maz Kanata, a malicious smuggler played by Lupita Nyong’o, is also present. To bring enough emotion to the scene, and avoid overloading it with digital characters, J.J. Abrams had the idea of ​​actually making the character of Maz Kanata, who appeared in episodes VII and VIII in computer-generated images only.

Copyright The Walt Disney Company

– Carrie Fisher in Skywalker’s Ascension

“When we were filming The Force Awakens, J.J. already wanted Maz to be an animatronic [une créature robotisée ou animée à distance par des câbles, NDLR], but its design was so particular that we took a long time to find it, “says Neal Scanlan. The epiphany took place” towards the end of the shooting, “he recalls, forcing them to opt for a character entirely digital.

When Neal Scanlan embarks on Skywalker’s Ascension, J.J. Abrams gives him the time to create the animatronic for Maz Kanata. Half a dozen people were mobilized to make the puppet walk and speak:

“J.J. wanted the scene [avec Carrie Fisher] be as respectful as possible, but also as realistic as possible. Maz had to be there, really, “said Neal Scanlon, who remembers a” very intense “shoot:” We didn’t want to make mistakes. Maz had to play the same way as the other actresses. She must have been as touching as the ones she shared the screen with. We were under a lot of pressure. “

Turn with the Jordanian army

The plot of The Ascension of Skywalker revolves around the quest for a Sith Orienter, an object which must allow the rebels to find Exegol, planet where the Emperor Palpatine is buried. Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca and C-3PO go to Pasaana, the last place where Luke looked for the famous relic. On site, they discover a festival where the Aki-Aki engage in peaceful rituals and dances.

Copyright The Walt Disney Company

– The Aki-Aki

Neal Scanlan coordinated this sequence and the creation of Aki-Aki, this humanoid species that meets Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca and C-3PO. For this sequence, he called on 500 extras who were then duplicated digitally. The filming taking place in Jordan, these extras were recruited … in the Jordanian army:

“They were amazing. You can’t imagine how well they dance! They were perfectly synchronized. For a moment, they forgot their military training to do this fantastic performance. They worked really well. It was very, very good. hot, but they were used to it. “

Babu Frik, the creature that made fans’ hearts melt

A small creature briefly seen in Skywalker’s Ascension, Babu Frik is the only character in the new trilogy to be unanimous among fans. Babu Frik, from the Anzellan species, is a repairer of droids for Spice Smugglers on the planet Kijimi. He reprograms C-3PO to allow him to read the words engraved in Sith on the dagger which will lead them to the Sith Orienter.

“Little Babu was a character that J.J. told us about from the start of the scriptwriting,” said Neal Scalan. “We started very early on to imagine what he would look like. One of our designers, Ivan Manzella, had the idea for his look. We knew he would be very small and that he would be in the film but his role and his goals have never stopped changing! JJ has rewritten the film a lot. His goal in the movie has changed a lot. His look has never changed, however. ”

Lucasfilm – Disney

– Babu Frik, new character from the “Star Wars” saga

Babu Frik, marvel of animatronics, is animated by five puppeteers (then removed in post-production): one takes care of his head and shoulders, another of his hips, a third of his feet, a fourth with his right hand and the last with his left hand:

“Babu Frik has 23 points of articulation in the face and perfectly articulated fingers! We could make him play what we wanted even if we didn’t know what we were going to make him do!”

Actress Shirley Henderson, voice of Babu Frik, was present on the set and animated the mouth and lips of the character so that it was perfectly synchronized: “Shirley Henderson made us laugh with laughter. It was also fun for us to embody it only for you to see it on screen! “