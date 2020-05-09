A “new normal“Monday comes to vehicle dealers who, closed from March 14 due to the state of alarm by COVID-19, they resume their activity with more hygiene measures, “aggressive” discounts and payment facilities with which to recover sales in free fall.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes today that vehicle dealers, as well as the technical inspection stations (ITV), can proceed to its reopening “whatever its useful surface for exhibition and sale“in those regions included in the Phase I de-escalation of the pandemic.

Those located in areas that are in Phase 0, which is the case of Madrid, they can only open if they are below 400 square meters of surface, something that could already be done since last May 4 throughout Spain.

However, because the vast majority of dealerships exceed this area, they chose not to raise the blind and wait for what the government decided this Saturday.

A necessary return to activity in a free-falling market

This return to activity will allow them to try to recover the automobile market, which is in free fall. In April they sold 96.5% less passenger cars and SUVs than in the same month of 2019. In total, 4,163 units were registered in Spain, which is the lowest figure in an April month for 20 years.

Those 4,163 units are the ones that dealers usually sell a day in a normal month, which clearly shows the titanic task that the official networks and the professionals in the sale of vehicles are going to face.

To remove the fear of buyers to approach the points of sale and to make their workers feel safe the employers Faconauto (from official brand dealers) and Ganvam (from vehicle sellers, repair and spare parts) have been provided with action guides.

Faconauto, which represents the interests of 2,152 dealers, has just created the stamp “Concessionaire protected against COVID-19” that will show from this Monday the facilities that have been formed and have adopted measures to avoid contagion of the coronavirus.

To obtain this badge, audited by TÜV SÜD, the concessionaires must comply with the “Protocol of labor protection and prevention of workers to recover industrial activity and distribution in the automotive sector”, agreed last April by Faconauto and the employers of vehicle manufacturers Anfac and components for the automotive industry Sernauto with the unions CCOO and UGT.

For his part, Ganvam has sent a statement -to which he has had access to EFE- to its more than 7,000 associates, in which he clarifies the conditions under which they must re-raise their closings.

This set, these are the new rules to which buyers and sellers must adapt:

WHAT CHANGES IN THE SALE OF A VEHICLE?

– In order to go to a dealer you must make an appointment

– Before entering the point of sale there will be disinfectant gels with which customers must clean their hands.

– The commercial must inform the client, in a visible place, of the instructions to be followed

– The safety distance must always be maintained: two meters or one if, for example, there are separation partitions on the tables.

– The delivery of vehicles, both for sale and in the workshop, will be carried out maintaining the minimum safety distance, with the appropriate protection systems (in the event that it is not possible, the company will provide the customer with a mask) and with a responsible declaration. on the part of the company that the vehicle (also the courtesy and the test ones) has been disinfected, according to the aforementioned Protocol.

– In testing a vehicle, contact with the customer will be minimized to the maximum. Only two people will be able to go (the seller in the back) who must sign a responsible statement indicating that they are not aware of having coronavirus or its symptoms.

WILL THERE BE MORE DISCOUNTS?

Yes. The sources consulted estimate that they will be between 15 and 20%

In addition, more advantageous conditions are also foreseen for those who finance the operations, such as the deferred payment of the first installment until September that some brands offer.

WILL VEHICLE DELIVERIES BE FASTER?

It is logical, since currently there is a stock of between 150.00 and 200,000 new vehicles, and about 225,000 used. These vehicles are advertised on the different dealer websites as immediate delivery vehicles.

HOW DO THE EMPLOYEES SEE THE RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY?

The President of Ganvam, Raúl Palacios, has assured Efe that, unfortunately, it will not mean the immediate recovery of the market, despite the commercial effort made by the distribution networks.

This will depend on the degree of mobility that the citizen is allowed, on consumer confidence in the economy (it may drop 9% at the end of 2020), on whether he has been able to keep his job (the unemployment rate could reach 20 %) and whether there will be aid for the purchase of vehicles, regardless of their technology.

Faconauto’s communication director, Raul Morales, He has indicated that in this return to activity there are two essential issues: recovering the buyer’s confidence, and for this he must feel that visiting a dealer is just as “rewarding and safe as ever”, and the implementation of “measures extraordinary, many of them structural “, to ensure the viability of the business fabric.