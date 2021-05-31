The deaf painter who taught his friend Charles Chaplin the signs and gestures he used in his silent films

Shortly after the end of the First World War he came to Los Angeles Granville redmond, a burly, mature man in his late thirties who was looking for an opportunity to earn a living as an extra in some of the films that were being shot at the time in what is known as ‘Golden era of silent movies’.

Deaf painter Granville Redmond taught his friend Charles Chaplin the signs and gestures he used in his silent films (image via Wikimedia commons)

The peculiarity of this aspiring actor was that he had no previous experience in the world of cinematography and, furthermore, he was deaf. He had lost his hearing when he was two years old when he suffered from scarlet fever and although he could speak, he did so with great difficulty, so communicated much better through sign language. This made him very expressive, something ideal in the type of films in which gesticulation was paramount, so he soon had his first opportunities in a production as an extra.

But Granville Redmond he had great artistic talent, although this was not related to cinematography but to painting, a discipline in which he had triumphed in his younger years by being considered one of the great promises of impressionist painting and even having exhibited some of his works in important museums in Paris, where he lived for several years. But the IGM shattered his dreams of totally succeeding as a painter and decided to try his luck in the emerging world of cinema to be able to support his wife (also deaf) and children.

Already in Los Angeles he had the opportunity to meet Charles Chaplin, one of the most important actors, directors and film producers of the time and with whom he established a close friendship.

Chaplin was a great lover of painting and he was captivated by the art of Granville Redmond’s paintings, buying him some that he would hang in the living room of his house, in the same place where photographs of the actor with the greatest personalities in the United States had previously worn. Those paintings deserved to be observed without any distraction.

Read more

Some of the paintings by the impressionist painter Granville Redmond (images via Wikimedia commons)

But apart from giving Granville Redmond the opportunity to work in some of his productions as a supporting actor (in some with a somewhat prominent role), Chaplin also gave the painter a free room attached to the studios that he would use as a painting studio.

Between filming and filming, it was common to find Granville Redmond painting a painting and a couple of meters from him to Charles Chaplin sitting in silence, watching carefully how the painter expressed all his creativity on the canvas.

Despite their deafness and difficulty speaking, Granville and Chaplin had numerous and interesting conversations and they did so through the sign language that the painter taught the actor and that he would later use in several of his films.

The ability to express himself through gestures greatly facilitated Chaplin’s work, who saw in it an enormous possibility when it came to transmitting the dialogues of the script despite being silent films and in this way the viewers could understand much better. the plot and messages without having to abuse the typical posters that appeared between each of the scenes and that explained part of the plot.

The occasional rendition of Granville Redmond was also highlighted in several films, in which, thanks to his use of their hands, deaf viewers who knew sign language could learn things about the plot that others did not perceive.

Between 1918 and 1931 Granville Redmond participated in at least a dozen films, although his name was not credited in most (at that time only the main actors appeared). The emergence of talkies closed many doors for him to continue working in the cinema and little is known about his life in the next four years, with May 24, 1935 as the date of his death (at 64 years of age). cause of a heart condition.

In the following video you can see a summary with a few scenes from movies in which Granville Redmond participated.

Image source: Wikimedia commons

More stories that may interest you: