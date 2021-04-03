the deadline to present candidates, April 12

The process for electing (or re-electing) president in the Real Madrid has started to walk. The white club has issued a statement that establishes, according to the club’s statutes, how the elections will be.

The main date to keep in mind is April 12. That is the deadline for potential candidates to apply, although they will have to meet certain requirements such as carrying 20 years as partners and contribute a guarantee of 15% of the total budget for the current season. These premises greatly reduce the possibility that Florentino Pérez has rivals, in which case his proclamation will be immediate as there is only one candidacy.

This will be the electoral process of Real Madrid

As explained by the club, these will be the deadlines for the elections to the presidency of Real Madrid. One of the main novelties with respect to previous elections is that vote by mail has been enabled:

Presentation of candidatures: from April 3 to April 12, 2021, both included, with the requirements and during the hours contained in the electoral regulations.Admission and proclamation of candidatures: the day after the presentation of each application.Appeal against the proclamation or rejection of the candidatures: Appeals against the proclamation or rejection of candidatures must be submitted to the Electoral Board, in accordance with electoral regulations, within two days of the notification and publication of the proclamation or rejection of the same.Election date (voting): In the event that more than one candidacy is proclaimed, the Electoral Board will make public the date and place of the voting.Absentee ballot: the partners included in the electoral roll may cast their vote by mail, in accordance with the requirements and conditions established in the electoral regulations.Electoral census: members may consult their inclusion or exclusion in the electoral roll, on April 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2021, through the online Member Service Office, or at the Member Service Office located in Real Madrid City (Avda. de las Fuerzas Armadas, 402), from Monday to Friday, uninterrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.Complaints about the electoral roll: Members not included in the electoral roll may submit the corresponding claim to the Electoral Board on the days and hours established in the electoral regulations.Electoral rulesIn use of its attributions, the Electoral Board has issued the corresponding electoral regulations that are available to members at the on-line Member Service Office.