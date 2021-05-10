The deadline to accept the conditions is over

It seems like yesterday that we started talking about the new and controversial WhatsApp conditions. Since its announcement, back in early January, Facebook had to face criticism that, at the time, it justified on the basis that it had not communicated the changes well. As a result of the controversy, which even led some regulators to claim that these policies were incompatible with their respective legal frameworks, WhatsApp delayed the application of the new regulations for several months.

This announcement was quickly translated into the movement of WhatsApp users to other services such as Telegram, and although we do not know how many of them have actually left the service From Facebook, these movements can be expected to intensify when WhatsApp finally begins to enforce the new policies. And when will be that? Well, on May 15, at which time, predictably, measures will begin to be applied to accounts that have not accepted them.

As we already told you at the time, the deployment of the limitations to WhatsApp accounts that do not accept the conditions will be progressive. After a few days of notices, users will lose access to your chat list, so that they will only be able to send messages or call someone in response to third-party communications, as long as they do so from the notifications. A few weeks later, the reply function will be removed, even in those cases.

From that moment on, the accounts will enter a strange no man’s land, because Facebook will not eliminate them, or at least this is not contemplated at the moment. Or, to be more exact, it will not delete them as long as the user maintains a minimum of activity. Specifically, you will have to access the account a minimum of once every 120 days. At that point, you can export your chat history, a report of your account and, of course, delete it, a process that will be irreversible.

As we clarified at the time, policies change by region. In the European Union and the United Kingdom, Facebook has confirmed that WhatsApp will not share the data of its users with Facebook, although there will be other changes in relation to how it processes their data, and how companies can use Facebook services in relation to WhatsApp chats.

If despite this, or out of simple curiosity, you do not want to continue using Facebook or, at least, want to try some other alternative service, here we offer you seven interesting alternatives with which, if you manage to extend its use to your usual contacts, You may not have to accept the new conditions to continue using WhatsApp.