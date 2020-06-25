© Provided by Telemundo Los Angeles

In less than a week, the deadline for undocumented immigrants in California to apply for financial aid from the Immigrant Disaster Relief Fund is over, and some community organizations are extending the hours of the phone lines to make sure all the money is turned over.

The deadline to apply for this financial relief is June 30, according to the organizations in charge of distributing the aid.

Undocumented immigrants affected by the pandemic in California have six days before the deadline to apply for financial aid of $ 500 per person or $ 1,000 per family.

« Here at CHIRLA there are still 9,000 applications to make, » said Luis Pérez, director of legal services at CHIRLA.

According to state government statistics, as of last Saturday, just over 38,000 applications had been processed out of over 55,000 destined for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Pérez added that only 17,000 applications remained.

In the Inland Empire, until Saturday, there were only funds left for applicants.

Carlos Mariscal is one of the 67,000 immigrants in the state who has already received financial aid.

« Well, all the musicians who do this to live were very affected by it, because the people were no longer meeting, there were no longer parties, » said Mariscal.

Saturated phone lines remain a problem for many immigrants, however the number of calls has decreased, organizations like TODEC in The Inland empire say they have extended their hours of assistance.

« At TODEC we are Monday through Friday from 9 am-8pm, we know that the need is wide and for that reason we have extended our hours, » said Luz Gallegos, Director of Community Services at TODEC.

The CHIRLA organization that receives applications from undocumented residents of Los Angeles and Orange counties will also open the phone lines this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

« The priority has been prequalifications, processing your application and approvals are going a little slower, » said Pérez.

CHIRLA expects to process the pending applications by July 15, and to date, the program director ensures that they have already delivered 7,000 debit cards.

« If they sent their information after May 30, we have not yet finished their application, » said Pérez.

The delay in sending proof of identity and how the applicant was affected by the pandemic would also be affecting the distribution of funds, since the deadline for submitting them is 12 days.

« [Las personas deben de] follow up on their documentation because only then do they go to approval and then approve their application, ”said Luz Gallegos, director of community services TODEC.

Organizations that are distributing financial aid do not rule out requesting an extension from the state if funds are still available by June 30.

Twelve community organizations across the state are tasked with distributing the money. Several of them are located in Southern California:

Riverside and San Bernardino counties

Orange and Los Angeles counties