By Dr. Heinz Dieterich

Director, Center for Transition Sciences, CTS-UAM

Coordinator, World Advances Research Project, WARP

one. Government lies

It is difficult to get a correct idea of ​​the COVID-19 pandemic, because practically all Western governments lie when they talk about it. They work in accelerated fake news mode, providing false and misleading information to citizens, from the highest peaks of power to their official medical bureaucrats and propagandists. They want to cover up the fact that they have been the main cause and responsible for the dantesque catastrophe that afflicts humanity.

two. Mass burials in New York

Globally, registered infections are close to 1.8 million, while the death toll has exceeded 100,000. At the center of global capitalism, New York-Wall Street, the government is resorting to mass burials, while desperately seeking 30,000 ventilators and 140,000 hospital beds for the next two to three weeks, when the apex of the epidemic, according to the governor of the State, Andrew Cuomo.

On the periphery of global capitalism, in the largest slum in Mumbai (Dharavi), where around a million people grow and the urban density is thirty times greater than New York, there are no sanitary conditions or physical space for social distancing. , to stop the virus. Hence, the catastrophe caused by capitalist governments will soon be counted in millions of victims.

There are plenty of reasons, therefore, for the bourgeois governments and their “psychological warfare apparatuses” – or pussycat media as George Galloway says – to try to prevent public scrutiny of their criminal negligence in the face of the advent of the pandemic.

3. China warned: bourgeois democracies ignored

On December 30, 2019, the martyr-doctor Li Wenliang detected in Wuhan the outbreak of an epidemic caused by a new coronavirus subtype (strain). Just twelve days later (sic), researchers from the Shanghai Clinical Center for Public Health and the School of Public Health, led by Yong-Zhen Zhang, published the genome sequence of the virus (draft sequence genome) on an open access website. (virological.org), so that the States of the world could collaborate in the war against the pathogen.

For three and a half months, therefore, the governments of the western world and their medical bureaucracies have had empirical information on the outbreak of a dangerous pandemic. As China faced the danger, they also obtained all the information on the prevention and control strategies that were being implemented to stop the epidemic. But, they ignored it. They downplayed the danger, turned to religious obscurantism, and produced fake news on an industrial scale. Now they dig graves for mass burials of the poor in the richest city in the world.

Four. The dead speak

Given the lies of those responsible for the global disaster, one of the few reliable sources of information is the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in the United States. The statistics of this institution reveal with precise figures the high price that humanity is paying for the laziness of bourgeois governments, both neoliberal and social democratic. The world pyramid of deaths from Covid-19 is headed by the United States with 21,000 deaths; followed by Italy with 20,000; Spain with 17,000; France with 14,000 and Great Britain with 10,000. In contrast, the death toll in the People’s Republic of China barely reaches 3,340. An abysmal difference.

5. Government victims

The huge difference in the number of victims between the rich bourgeois states of the First World (Mao) and the developing China of the People becomes even more dramatic, when it is related to the demographics of those countries. Comparing the US population with that of China –330 million inhabitants versus 1.4 billion– and assuming a homogeneous evolutionary dynamic of the pathogen, China should have suffered around 84,000 deaths. However, it only had 3,340. Vis-a-vis Italy, he should have suffered about 470,000 deaths; compared to Spain about 510,000 and contrasted with France around 280,000 victims.

However, China has had “only” 3,340 deaths and this despite the aggravating factor, that it was the first country to face this unknown virus. How, then, is the disturbing difference in victims between the wealthy First World bourgeois democracies with per capita incomes of nearly $ 50,000 and where peoples “democratically” elect their rulers, and the still underdeveloped Third World China , with a per capita income of $ 10,000, governed by the Communist Party of China?

6. Capitalism and Socialism: the acid test

The difference between the death rates (and infections) of the bourgeois democracies and China is explained for two simple reasons. First, the governance system created by the Communist Party of China (CCP) is, today, the most effective in global society; closely followed only by Singapore. Secondly, bourgeois governments are simply Big Capital political outsourcing agencies that dominate all facets of global society.

Big Capital has no homeland, it only has pockets, Gramsci said. To fill those pockets incessantly lowers the costs that affect your earnings. The poor, the old, the disabled, the sick, all who do not produce surplus value (profit), simply represent costs. And costs, as every student learns in the first semester of economics, should always be kept to a minimum. Investments in the quality of life of these “unproductive” people, for example, pensions, public health, etc., is, in the jargon of economists, “a bad business proposition”.

For this reason, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in its “Report on World Financial Stability (GFSR)”, published in 2012, that “the financial implications of longevity risk are potentially very great; that is to say, the risk that people live longer than expected. ” Now the IMF and its business cohorts can rest easy: COVID-19 will be responsible for reducing “the risk that people live longer than expected.”

7. Criminal negligence of the German government

Everything that happens now was predictable and, in fact, was foreseen. Angela Merkel’s government and Germanic legislative chambers have been warned since 2012 that there was a high probability of such a pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute, comparable to the CDC and the FDA in the United States, performed the respective scientific simulation based on the following parameters: a “hypothetical Modi-SARS pathogen” breaks out in a market in Southeast Asia. “The event is going to happen in February.” Some people become infected and carry the virus to other parts of the world. In April he arrives in Germany. The incubation period can take up to 14 days. The average mortality rate is lower in children and young people, higher in adult patients. “A current example of a newly occurring pathogen is a coronavirus (novel coronavirus) that is not closely related to SARS-CoV. This virus has been detected in six patients since the summer of 2012, two of whom have died. ” (Drucksache Bundestag 17/1205, 2013)

Despite this amazing scientific quality forecast, the German government and legislators did nothing. Asked on television about his laziness, the renowned professor of medicine and Social Democratic MP Karl Lauterbach gave the following answer: “No one felt responsible.”

8. Criminal negligence of the American governments

Bill Gates had already warned in 2015, in the context of the Ebola epidemic, that a viral pandemic could arise that spread through the air and spread through asymptomatic patients. It is a threat “not of missiles, but of microbes,” he emphasized, saying that the lack of preparation for this danger amounted to “global failure.”

The tycoon was correct, but the scandal was greater, because a team of scientists in Houston, Texas, practically already had a vaccine ready for a coronavirus that affects humans, developed on the SARS zoonotic coronaviruses (2002) and MERS (2012).

“We had finished the trials and had gone through the critical aspect of creating a pilot scale production process for the vaccine,” in 2016, Dr. María Elena Bottazzi, co-director of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College, told BBC Mundo of Houston Medicine. “So we went to the NIH (National Institutes of Health) and asked them, ‘What do we do to quickly move the vaccine to the clinic?’ And they said, ‘Look, we’re not interested right now.'”

“We were not asking for 100 or 1,000 million dollars,” says the scientist. “We were talking about three or four million dollars. With a million and a half we could have done a clinical study to have a human profile. But they stopped us just as we were about to have interesting evidence. ”

Funding ran out because there was no market for the vaccine, explains Peter Kolchinsky, director of the biotech company RA Capital. “The reality is that when there is a market, there is a solution … Today we have hundreds of coronavirus vaccines, but they are all for animals: pigs, chickens, cows, etc.” They are vaccines to prevent diseases that can cost the poultry and livestock industry millions of dollars. In contrast, when controlling for outbreaks of the MARS and SERS coronavirus in humans, research such as Dr. Bottazzi’s no longer found funding. Because, “The problem is that for any company it is a terrible business proposal to develop a product that, according to the odds, will not be used for decades or perhaps never.” The market, that is, the profit is King.

9. China: the triumph methodology

In their people’s war against the pandemic, President Xi, the PCC and the Chinese state created a World Heritage Site, by building the necessary methodological paradigm to defeat the virus. Nine systematically executed socio-state measures guaranteed victory. 1. The systematic quarantine of the epidemic epicenter to prevent the spread of the virus. 2. The firm imposition of healthy distance to cut the infection chains. 3. The compulsory use of mouth masks and the systematic disinfection of shared spaces. 4. Massive diagnoses in social mobility centers (metro, roads, airports, etc.) using high technology (thermal imaging cameras) and in housing units, including the asymptomatic population. 5. The organization of the necessary logistics for people in quarantine. 6. The immediate expansion of hospital capacity, for example, the construction of two hospitals with a thousand beds each, in ten days (!). 7. The national mobilization of the essential human and technical teams in the Wuhan epicenter. 8. The immediate removal of inoperative partisan and state bureaucrats. 9. A timely, truthful and coherent information policy for the population, led by the nation’s moral and institutional leader, President Xi Jinping, to raise awareness and reassure the population.

10. The Trial by Government Fire

The nine steps are the strategy of victory that every government must follow, if it wants to protect its people. In fact, this decalogue of measures is a litmus test for the effectiveness of national governments. Those, who do not apply the complete decalogue in the necessary times and with the essential firmness, fail in their protective obligation of the citizens. Because, the longer a government takes to implement that strategy quickly and firmly, using the police and the Armed Forces where necessary, the greater the damage of the tragedy.

Still, no capitalist democracy in Europe or America has followed the China paradigm. By not doing so, they became vectors of the global pandemic with the United States as the epicenter. The numbers of deceased that we quote indicate the human cost of their negligence.

eleven. The daughter of globalization

COVID-19 has become the litmus test of the quality of governance of global governments. Asking the question, if the pandemic is “the daughter of globalization” is, of course, nonsense. The pandemic is the result of the ineffectiveness and lies of the European and American neoliberal and social democratic governments, which allowed a controllable natural event to become a world apocalypse.

They and the capitalist civilization they serve are the true cause of the tragedy that global society is experiencing. It is time, to replace them and their masters, to save humanity.

PS: The Maduro regime has committed a new crime against humanity. Its General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) kidnapped and disappeared Professor Javier Vivas Santana on the night of March 25. We demand the immediate presentation alive of Professor Vivas Santana and the punishment of those responsible for this abominable crime.

LET’S CREATE A GLOBAL CAMPAIGN TO SAVE YOUR LIFE!

Heinz Dieterich

Will follow @

Sociologist, political analyst, Marxist theorist, adviser to Hugo Chávez, author of “Socialism of the XXI Century” and more than 30 books on Latin American conflicts. Born in Rothenburg, Wumme, Germany, and currently a researcher at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, in Mexico City.

* The opinion expressed here is the responsibility of the person signing and does not necessarily represent the editorial position of Aristegui Noticias.


