His father is the great Nathaniel and his grandfather the magnificent Galileo. Her name is Enable and she lives in the sacred meadow of Newmarket completely unaware of the new reality. At six years old, having completed the cycle in which many horses withdraw from the competition, this red mare, distinguished with a white star between her eyes, is preparing to become immortal. If the de-escalation in the measures against the pandemic of the new coronavirus continues its course in the equine kingdom, next October in Longchamp this champion will set out to conquer a milestone never achieved: her third Arc de Triomphe.

Veteran Enable – and her happy owner, Saudi Sheikh Khalid Abdullah – have reason to be optimistic. The races, behind closed doors, will be the first sport to be held in Europe again after the break that started in March. They started last Thursday at Neue Bult, the Hannover racecourse, and will continue today in Paris with a rally of ten tests in Longchamp, thanks to the lobby of Edouard de Rothschild, president of France Galop and visible head of a fundamental sector in the powerful industry French agriculture. Against the reluctance of the mayor of Paris, last Friday the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, decided to allow the turf what he did not allow football.

“There is no physical contact in the turf, but in Hannover all the jockeys ran with a mask,” says José Hormaeche, director of the Jockey Club of Spain. “In the United States, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia, the great powers with the exception of England and Ireland, are organizing closed-door races. It demands a fairly low number of people. Each horse allows its trainer, its rider and the groom, but the trainers and the jockeys are repeated. 131 horses run in Paris on Monday, with about 40 trainers and as many jockeys. ”

The Grand National has been canceled. But other classics, like the Epsom Derby or the Kentucky Derby, have been postponed to the summer. As allowed by the de-escalation roadmap presented by Boris Johnson, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) meets this Monday to try to resume the season before the end of the month and thus save an industry that maintains a good part of the British countryside. If the roughly 15,000 active thoroughbreds in France generated 77,000 jobs in 2019, according to France Galop, the BHA claims that in the same year the turf contributed £ 4.1bn and 85,000 jobs to British GDP. Only one step below football, which according to the Premier represents 7.6 billion and 100,000 jobs.

“In England they are talking about a 50% reduction in prize money in the Derby,” says Hormaeche, pointing to the damage the coronavirus crisis has caused in the business. “The income has been nil. But horses cost you the same, whether they run or not. In Spain, about 1,500 euros a month per head ”.

Christian Delcher, one of the most important coaches at the Zarzuela racecourse, hopes that the races will resume on May 24. It would be the only way to avoid the loss of the more than 500 thoroughbreds that maintain up to 350 direct jobs at the Madrid facilities. “Right now there is no reason for the races not to start again because they do not carry any health risk,” says Delcher. “They are killing us for no reason.”

“Our working instrument is perishable,” explains the trainer, pointing to the temperament of the animals. “If I have a tractor I keep it and when there is work I take it out. The horse has to do races that correspond to its age; You must have a competition to evolve as an athlete. They cannot be closed like a bar. When a horse does not train, it can suffer colic, hoofs … serious problems that can end its life. You can’t tell them: ‘you stay in the box”.

Confinement in thoroughbreds equals agony and death. Fortunately for them, racing is back.

