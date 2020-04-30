         The ‘de-escalation’ of the CNMC establishes how portability will return to normal

With the country mostly detained, the CNMC had established a series of action procedures while the state of alarm regarding portability lasted. These exceptional measures established how operators should behave during the quarantine period in our homes, mainly due to the possibility that the workers who carried out the facilities were at risk of infection.

Now, with the different phases of ‘de-escalation’ set by the Government of Spain, the CNMC returns to make another statement, this time one regarding the end of the state of alarm, end when it ends. So, the CNMC confirms the measures that were provisional on April 5 in response to operator associations that had expressed concern in this regard.

Provisional measures and new plan confirmed

These provisional measures taken by the CNMC established a maximum limit for each operator of 50 daily portabilities. Every day, an operator could launch the fiber installation process in the home of a new customer from a competing operator. All this, as we said, because one or more operator workers had to go to the new client’s home to carry out the work in person.

Now, the CNMC has confirmed that these maximum quotas will be the official ones until the alarm state ends currently decreed. The CNMC also indicates that they trust that the end of the alarm state will be notified with enough time in advance to take new measures and plan future actions. But in addition to this, the CNMC takes the opportunity to set the return to normal procedure, although this could be reviewed later.

Once the alarm state ends, portability will return to normal in five days

The CNMC says that normality in mobile portabilities should be returned as soon as possible, so it establishes a period of five days for this from the end of the alarm state. During those five days, the operators will be able to see how their maximum quota, currently at 25%, grows 15% daily until they resume their 100% final.

Regarding fixed portabilities, the normal recovery period is set in the same direction, with a growth of 15% daily until reaching 100% at the end of the five-day period. For products sold jointly, such as those that include fixed telephony and broadband, or television, it was established that portabilities would be normal as long as they could be carried out without the worker moving to the home. These processes will continue in the same way as mobile and fixed portabilities, abiding by the rule of always try to minimize the movement of workers to homes.

