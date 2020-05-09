The airline sector It has suffered greatly since the coronavirus crisis began. Limitations on movement imposed by governments to contain the spread of the pandemic have hit major companies in the sector. However, the de-escalation initiated by many countries to try to return to ‘normality’ has meant a momentum for many of these airlines that have already begun scheduling their return to heaven.

This week has been the Anglo-Spanish airline IAG the one that has announced, taking advantage of its presentation of quarterly results, that It will resume its operations predictably in July. “We are planning a sizeable return to operations in July 2020 at the earliest, depending on the lifting of containment measures and travel restrictions around the world,” said Willie Walsh.

On the other hand, Lufthansa and the airlines of the same company, Eurowings and Swiss, will fly from June to Mallorca, as announced this Friday by the German airline. In addition, Lufthansa has scheduled flights for Crete (Greece) and Sylt and Rostock (Germany).

Out of Europe

However, these operations have not only been reactivated in Europe. American Airlines has resumed this week the connection between Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, Iberia’s ‘hub’, American’s business partner, and Dallas-Fort Worth, being the first route connecting both countries since the restrictions for the coronavirus were established.

The American airline points out that they follow strict cleaning procedures to meet the guidelines of the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC). Cleaning has increased at the airport and they are using specific signs on boarding gates and ticket counters.

In this context, airlines pressure is increasing on the airport manager Aena, to reduce air fares and make sector requirements more flexible, in order to alleviate its current situation.