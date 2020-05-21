March 11 had been the last day that Marc Márquez, MotoGP world champion, had ridden a motorcycle. He trained a few kilometers from his house, in Cervera (Lleida), with his brother Álex. He was, like all his rivals, also like his brother, rookie and teammate in the Repsol Honda team, on the lookout. Three days before, the MotoGP race of the Qatar Grand Prix had been suspended, a country that he did not even travel to after the last-minute inconveniences that the local authorities put on the arrival of travelers, especially from Italy. The coronavirus crisis was beginning to take shape in Europe and the start of the World Cup was paralyzed sine die.

And so it continues, stopped, although now we do work with a date in mind: July 19. It is that Sunday that Dorna and the Andalusian authorities have set themselves the goal of restarting the championship with the celebration of the Spanish GP at the Jerez circuit. Meanwhile, as the measures of the alarm state are softened, the pilots begin to train in Spain. Outdoor. And for a couple of days also on a motorcycle. This Tuesday was done for the first time by Marc and Álex Márquez, who practiced one of their favorite disciplines, motocross, at the El Bosquet circuit in Lleida.

A week earlier, residents of Andorra had also started training with enduro bikes, who can go out and ride the Pas de la Casa speed circuit. And this Thursday the Circuit de Catalunya has also opened exclusively for a group of elite riders who needed to train, including some small-category riders such as Javi Vierge or Gabriel Rodrigo and also World Superbike rider Ana Carrasco.

“After two months, honestly, it was kind of weird going back to training on a motorcycle. But soon I have felt better, since all the muscles and the mind have begun to remember again. It has been really nice to be able to drive again, it is a feeling that you cannot find anywhere else ”, said the Honda pilot, Marc Márquez, who until now had been training at home and in his private gym following the instructions of his physical trainer, Genís Cuadros (and his physiotherapist, Carlos García, who has followed the evolution of the shoulder that was operated on at the end of November). He has always done it in the company of his brother Álex. “For at least a while, it was as if everything was normal,” said the little Marquez after the first day of motorcycle still in full de-escalation.

