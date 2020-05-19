When the world is in danger from a zombie apocalypse, a DC Comics heroine appears to protect the struggling innocents.

Attention SPOILERS of DCeased: Unkillables # 3, by Tom Taylor, Karl Mostert, Trevor Scott, Neil Edwards, Rex Lokus and Saida Temofonte. This story takes place in an alternate universe where the world has been taken over by a corrupt version of the Anti-Life Equation. This infection travels through digital devices and transforms anyone who sees it into a senseless, furious and murderous monster. Luckily there is a DC Comics heroine who has been able to survive and is humanity’s last hope.

Throughout the original DCeased miniseries, some of the world’s greatest heroes fell for this Anti-Life Equation virus: Batman, Nightwing, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Lantern and many more. They all turned into zombies.

However, there are still some survivors left to fight. In fact, in the original series it ended with a group of superheroes who left Earth with a human settlement. Furthermore, some magical heroes had also escaped the attack. And in DCeased: Unkillables, we meet another group of survivors made up of vigilantes and criminals.

But how do we learn in DCeased: Unkillables # 3, a powerful DC Comics heroine has also survived. Is about Lady shazam, formerly known as Mary Marvel.

Heroes and villains must learn to work together.

In the first two issues of DCeased: Unkillables we saw how there were two different groups of survivors. For one, a Gotham City-based team consisted of Jason Todd, Cassandra Cain, and Commissioner Jim Gordon. While the other was made up of Deathstroke, Cheetah, Mirror Master, and other DC Comics villains. But both groups came together when circumstances forced them to work together to survive. More importantly, these heroes and villains were now responsible for protecting an entire group of orphaned children.

In Unkillables # 3, the group of survivors leaves their camp to travel inside a fortified convoy to reach the safety of Poison Ivy’s jungle walls in Gotham City. The road is dangerous and full of zombies, but things really get worse when Wonder Woman appears infected. The monstrous Princess Amazon proceeds to kill some of the child protectors, such as Cheetah, Solomon Grundy, and Creeper. He then takes the bus full of children, flies it through the sky, and drops it, but that’s when it is revealed that a powerful DC Comics heroine has been hiding among children all this time.

Before the bus can crash on the ground, Mary Bromfield yells “Shazam!” and activates her powers that make her one of the most powerful mortals on Earth.

Not only does it save the lives of all children, but the DC Comics heroine also engages in a brutal fight with Wonder Woman. Mary’s survival is surprising, considering that she was hiding in plain sight in her younger form with the other children. She explains that the reason she remained hidden and inactive was because she didn’t want to risk being infected and transforming into a monster. Her powerful abilities could have made her a terrible danger to her friends and to anyone else who was still alive. But right now, desperate times require desperate measures.

DC Comics heroine Lady Shazam! It offers an impressive performance against the zombified Wonder Woman that makes it clear why she is one of the most powerful Justice League. Also survive the terrible experience by going to the Gotham side of Poison Ivy.