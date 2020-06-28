47th Virtual Daytime Emmy Awards’
Adults 18-49
Fox: 0.5 / 4
ABC: 0.5 / 4
NBC: 0.4 / 3
CBS: 0.3 / 1
The CW: 0.1 / 1
Fox
08:00 – ‘Friday Night SmackDown!’ (8-10 p.m.): 2,172,500 [0,5/4] (2nd)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Shark Tank’ (R): 3,235,000 [0,5/4] (1st)
09:00 – ’20 / 20 ‘(9-11 p.m.): 3,502,500 [0,5/4] (1st)
CBS
08:00 – ’47th Daytime Emmy Awards’ (8-10 p.m.): 3,042,500 [0,2/2] (4)
10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’ (R): 3,075,000 [0,2/2] (4th)
NBC
08:00 – ‘World Of Dance’ (R): 1,895,000 [0,3/3] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘The Wall’ (R): 2,020,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
10:00 – ‘Dateline’: 2,580,000 [0,4/3] (4th)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Masters of Illusion’: 729,500 [0,1/1] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Whose Line Is it Anyway’ (R): 633,500 [0,1/1] (5th)