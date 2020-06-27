There are Argentine ways of dealing with the vacuum of the system, or with the years of pain. On a Buenos Aires route, with the pandemic that redefines the modern era in the air, with the chance of catching and dying, Ezequiel Moscoso walks with his clothes on: a change of clothes, a tent, a friend and a flag. The friend is not to be alone. The tent is for sleeping on the side of the road, so as not to enter any city due to isolation. The flag is the story of his life.

Ezekiel left on foot three days ago from Monte Hermoso, he plans to get to the Casa Rosada with that flag, for President Alberto Fernández to receive and demand justice. Five years ago, at the end of May 2015, after several days of disappearance, the body of his niece Katherine had been found in a dune in the coastal city close to Bahía Blanca. The autopsy carried out on the body at the morgue in the area said something horrible, that he had died from suffocation by burial. Katherine, according to coroners, was buried alive.

Then Monte Hermoso burned.

Over time, Ezequiel became the guarantor of the memory of his niece. He erected small shrines in the square in front of the small monoblock where Katherine lived, stamped a T-shirt with his face to go out to sell ice cream for tourists in season, led marches and batucadas with a drummer. He was constituted as a plaintiff in the courts: he met with the attorney Julio Conte Grand to motorize the file, he filed new complaints. His hypothesis speaks of an infamous plot, Sex parties run by patovicas to serve the pleasure of public officials with poor girls and taken by force, like Natalia Melmann, almost 20 years ago, abused to death by police. Katherine was 18 years old, with a slight maturity delay, studying at a special school. It was last seen on the Arenas disco in the area. She had gone dancing with her friends.

Today, five years later, the case continues without any detainee, nor convicted person.

Thus, Ezequiel pilgrims the route with his friend and his tent. It is 630 kilometers on foot to the finish line. Send videos from the road, it has already reached Tres Arroyos, not even a quarter of the way, the coming days will be colder than the previous ones. However, Ezequiel has spirit, there is an epic way in what he does, a little desperate, but he is epic, the man alone against everything. Monte Hermoso was a much more desolate place five years ago, on the days of death in the sand.

After the towns and the mobs that ended with the beating to death of “Canini” González, a retiree accused of pimp and implicated by rumors in crime, of the fire in the house of the municipal security secretary, Marta Mesa sat at her kitchen table, between damp walls, the decayed turquoise paint. The Social Development workers spoke to him in a low voice, the neighbors came to the door with television mobiles. Marta, 63 years old, got up from his old chair with some difficulty, raised his voice above the noise of the ramshackle heater.

Marta was, is, the mother of Ezequiel, Katherine’s grandmother.

Grandma had raised Katherine after her own mom abandoned her. The mother was not far away. She lived in Coronel Dorrego, 50 kilometers away, she lived a new life as a couple with a trucker. “I had the provisional possession of my granddaughter, we processed the permanent one. Her real father never recognized her, he was imprisoned, he got out of the prison and they killed him, it seems that the same police killed him. And my daughter gave it to me to raise, her and her half sister, Macarena ”Marta recalled. Her mother would have wanted to live with her, other Katherine relatives said, but her partner, the trucker, would have been the problem.

So, for 15 years, Katherine called her own grandfather « dad », who had already died by then, for 15 years shared her grandmother’s bed. There, at night, Katherine spoke. He told Marta about his plans to get married and have a baby, about the toys he found on the street and kept for his hypothetical son. « I’m not going to abandon him, » Katherine said to her grandmother. Perhaps, the phrase resonated with its own story. Marta got Katherine a psychologist to help stimulate her with her condition. “He did therapy until he was twelve years old. Then he didn’t want to go any more. It was like a little girl. But he sang, he memorized well. I couldn’t send it to the warehouse, I would come back with anything, « said the grandmother.

Marta, in a town of intrigue, did not know who to suspect: “I’m sure that someone gave her up, or that she didn’t lend herself to something and that’s why they killed her. Maybe they wanted to change it for drugs ”, He said. He last saw her on Sunday 17, while going to the Arenas disco. Kathy slipped away: « I had not let him go dancing, he had put together a bag with jean pants and a shirt »he recalled. Marta was not in favor of lynching « Canini », she did not think it was the way.

Katherine had a friend, her best friend, Daiana Sánchez. In those hours, Daiana, 24, also with a maturation delay, She was in custody, the only person accused of the crime at the time. Marta knew her, Daiana came often to escape the room without a bathroom that she rented from “Canini”, the lynched man. « That black woman threatened to kill me »Marta assured that her granddaughter told her, time before she died.

The testimony of the young woman detained at the site La Brújula 24 in Bahía Blanca became somewhat chilling for Marta and her family: there, Daiana recognized the jealousy that she had for Katherine and she blamed the crime on Guillermo Moyano, nicknamed « Pemo », a 26-year-old young man, a bricklayer’s pawn, who was her boyfriend, who lived a few blocks from the dune where she was found dead.

« Pemo », according to himself, had a brush with Katherine.

« Pemo » was no longer at his house by then. He was hiding at a relative’s in another city in the area, in his sister’s kitchen. I found it, after going out to look for it. He agreed to meet me and speak. « Well, it happened, I’m a man, » he said of his situation, of his love triangle with two young people with mental retardation that ended in femicide.

Moyano was at the Arenas de Monte Hermoso disco on the night of May 17, when Katherine disappearedAlthough witnesses claimed to have seen the girl wandering the streets of the town the day after. There, he said, « I saw her dancing with two men, between 20 and 25 years old, I did not greet her. » After leaving the disco at dawn, Guillermo visited Daiana in the piece that “Canini” rented for him: He admitted to having sex with her. « I was going. If I was there, I would open the door, if not, no, ”he says. Two days before the appearance of Katherine’s body, she testified as a witness at a police station in Monte Hermoso.

In his shelter, in front of the mate thermos, said that he was escaping the alleged illegal pressures of the police, that two troops came to press himThey talked to him about putting « a bag on his head. » Daiana himself had pointed it out for investigation.

Finally, « Pemo » was not charged with anything. No one was charged with anything. Daiana was released the following month, although subject to the process.

By May 27, 10 days after “Kathy’s” disappearance, There were not many journalists left in Monte Hermoso, which was recovering its rhythm, or a kind of silence. I looked for Katherine’s mother in Colonel Dorrego; no one answered the door. The crime was on the way to be solved, or to stagnate. Finally, all the journalists left, me with them.

Josué, a grandson of “Canini” was identified as a suspect, hanged himself in August 2018 in the same house where his grandfather was lynched in the Procasa neighborhood. Supposedly they saw him arguing and struggling with Katherine on the night of her disappearance. Local Bahian media would speak a year after a reserved file handled in strict secrecy, with news on the way, but that the Moscoso or their lawyer could not even see.

Shortly after, Uncle Ezequiel began to raise his voice.