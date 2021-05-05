The Days Inn hotel chain pays you $ 10,000 to take a two-week vacation



You have until Tuesday, June 1 to enter the contest.

Photo: Engin_Akyurt / Pixabay

The dream job for many could now come true, especially for those who like to travel to get away from the routine a bit.

And is that the company Days Inn is looking for a person who knows how to tell engaging stories, who loves to live travel experiences and who can stay for two weeks in various hotels.

The chosen person will have to travel by road and visit several of the most exciting places in the country, capture them with the camera and inspire future travelers.

For all this, Receive free lodging and ground transportation, a daily stipend of $ 250 for activities, and a paycheck for $ 10,000 Dollars.

In order to be chosen, you must know that Days Inn is looking for a person with the following characteristics, according to information from Thrillist:

–You must like adventure

–You must be an expert in social networks

-You must be a captivating storyteller

–You must have knowledge of photography

–You must be at least 21 years old

–You must be a US resident with valid ID

If you think you meet all the requirements, then you just have to apply for the ‘job’ and hope to convince the judges that you are the best.

You just have to send an original photo where you show your talent for taking images, as well as make a 300-word text where you explain what your itinerary of dream destinations would be.

The team in charge of choosing the winner will look for someone who has a good eye for taking photos and the ability to write in a way that is attractive to the public. Therefore, you must do your best to show how creative you are.

Since you have your best photo and a very creative and attractive text, then you should send the files to the email suntern@citizenrelations.com. You have until Tuesday, June 1 to participate in the contest.

So now you know, maybe you should participate in this contest if after being in quarantine for months due to the pandemic, you now feel like traveling for a long time. And what better way to do it than with all expenses covered, and with a $ 10,000 check in your pocket.

Remember that you only need to be very creative to write and good at taking photos with your camera, so if you can convince the company with your talent, you will be traveling very soon.

