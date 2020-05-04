The Government’s response the day after various events that lie ahead begins to take on a singular relevance. The most immediate is on May 9 when the government of Alberto Fernández will already know the degree of acceptance of its offer to exchange the bonds issued under foreign law. If you achieve the necessary majorities to be able to force the conditions offered to all creditors, it will be a day of relief, but it would seem that, at least in the bonds issued in the exchanges of 2005 and 2010, that threshold will not be reached. If this were the case, the current administration will have to decide whether to improve the offer in order to solve the problem, or if it sticks to the percentage that it accepted and goes into default again, which will be the interpretation that will be made in the rest of the world about the situation.

The default costs will come sooner or later. It is possible to expect that these will be more noticeable in the post pandemic phase, making recovery difficult. But some may also impact in the short term: high exchange gap, reduction of deposits in foreign currency, reduction of credit for foreign trade operations.

It is also unclear what the effect of going into default on the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be, which will have to decide on an eventual postponement of capital payments (about US $ 18,000 million in 2022 and the same in 2023) since they cannot be refinanced in the market if the country is in partial cessation of payments.

If the difference between what is claimed by creditors who do not accept the offer and what is offered by the government is not so high, that day after, the Argentine authorities should meditate that, post-pandemic, in developed countries there will be an excess of indebtedness in the government. , families and companies and a huge mountain of emission to undo. This is likely to result in a higher world inflation rate. If that were to happen, a dogmatic position of the local Executive would make the country lose the opportunity for the debt problem to be accommodated “only” via a partial liquidation, at the same time that the costs of default were avoided.

It is impossible to predict when the economy will abandon the quarantine imposed by President Alberto Fernández. But we do know that the next day there will be important challenges for economic policy. There will be some sectors that will continue in intensive therapy by consumer decisions, until a definitive solution to the problem appears (vaccine or effective treatment). This is happening today in Sweden where, despite not being quarantined, there are entertainment or concentration activities that operate at 20% of their normal capacity. The “transitory” shock that the pandemic has generated in these sectors may last for several quarters.

But the most difficult part will be deciding how to undo the impact of the huge issue of these months when the demand for money returns to normal. Ideally, the Treasury should return the advances it receives from the Central Bank (BCRA) with a primary surplus, but this will not happen. The options are to absorb part of the surplus pesos by issuing more Leliq or to accept that an inflationary blow liquidate said excess.

The absorption via Leliq avoids short-term inflation, but the problem is passed on later and with interest. Just remember the sad end of the Monetary Regulation account in the late 1980s. And an acceleration of inflation in Argentina, which is already very high, would have very negative effects on the functioning of the economy and on poverty and indigence.

Given these risks, extreme fiscal prudence is urgent. It is curious that many private unions have agreed to reduce wages when the companies that employ them cannot produce or suffer significant sales losses, but the same criterion does not apply to the State, which also suffers a significant drop in its income and has a large amount of employees at home without working. Worse still, the decision by Congress to pay a bonus to its employees who went to work during quarantine means that there is slack in the accounts, when that is not the case.

Ultimately, every expense that can be saved today means slightly less inflation tomorrow. In short, if the Government thought not only about what was immediate but also about what to do the day after, it would save us a lot of trouble.

