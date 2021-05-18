“The day you love me” Poem that Luis Miguel made a success? | Instagram

In the last chapter of May 16 of the series that portrays the life and trajectory of the singer, Luis Miguel, the story arises of how it came about “The day you Love Me“, one of those who became a great success in the voice of”Sun of Mexico“.

Possibly, you do not know that the inspiration for this song, “The day you love me” one of the greatest hits of Luis Miguel, was born from a poem by Amado Nervo, which was taken up by Carlos Gardel, a letter in the public domain but becoming a reference of the “Puerto Rican”.

The nationalized Mexican, Luis Miguel has been characterized by bringing a new character to old compositions, this, without subtracting great merit from two great lyricists who collaborated on the themes for the second album in the artist’s career, Armando Manzanero and Kiko Cibrián.

It may interest you. They will say goodbye to Luis Miguel: The Series! What actors will be left?

“It arises from a poem”

“The day you love me” emerges from a poem written by Amado Nervo, which appears in the book “The divine archer” (1919).

Fifteen years later it would be taken up by the Argentine artist Carlos Gardel together with the lyricist Alfredo Le Perea, who paraphrased what was written by the Mexican poet and contributed a style of tango that conquered not only the Argentine public but the whole world, currently it has 200 versions.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Since 2006 this issue became popular domain, figures such as Libertad Lamarque, Alberto Cortéz, Andrés Calamaro, Diego “El Cígala”, Julio Iglesias, Dyango, Gloria Estefan, Pablo Milanés, Alejandro Fernández, among others, however, the The best known version is the one performed by Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri.

It was the “maestro”, as they called the fun and remembered Mexican composer, Armando Manzanero, who collaborated in the great productions that catapulted the trajectory of “LuisMi”, venturing into the new genre of boleros.

It may interest you Two years with Luis Miguel, Millie Gould Out of his life!

In one of the scenes from Luis Miguel: La Serie, Diego Boneta, a character who plays the singer and “record producer”, says in one of the clips “Por Hugo”, after leaving the booth after recording the song that became a jewel of Latin American music that had its origin in the early twentieth century.

“El día que me querias” became the second single from “Segundo Romance”, debuting as number 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs, where it remained for five weeks, and in which it was nominated at the Premios Lo Nuestro 1995 .

The video clip was recorded at the National Palace of Fine Arts, and was accompanied by an orchestra of 30 musicians.

The sixth installment of Luis Miguel: The Series, continued with the stormy relationship of the 51-year-old interpreter with Issabela Camil, who, according to the scenes shown, would be one of the most intense loves in the life of the acclaimed figure of the show.

Although mainly, the plot was dedicated to capturing the work of “Micky” together with the famous composer of three of the most iconic albums of the “divo de México” career: “Romances”.

However, the union of talents between Manzanero and Kiko Cibrián together with the voice of Luis Miguel, was not something easy to achieve according to fiction shows at first.

Throughout the scenes, Armando Manzanero has conflicts with the “interpreter” for not getting involved enough with the project, in addition to disagreeing with the ideas that he initially hears from Kiko.

It may interest you Christian Nodal explodes for Belinda, puts a halt to criticism

A series of situations that undoubtedly show could have risked heavily, the production of this material in the midst of the strong influence that according to fiction, the protagonist receives from other people who seek to have control of his career.