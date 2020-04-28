© ESdiario

Santiago Abascal

Alfonso Merlos’ soap opera, with Javier Negre as guest star, is the current “bread and circus” in times of pandemic: an entertainment, not without embarrassment, to forget for a while about the immense health and economic drama that Spain suffers from. And it will suffer, unfortunately, for much makeup that you want to put on the matter.

The show feed back hours and hours on the two channels of Mediaset, Telecinco and Cuatro, in informative programs such as the Joaquín Prat and that of Risto Mejide or in those of entertainment like the famous Save me from Jorge Javier Vázquez.

The mix of health information, political anger, and casquería is being historical, with an often blustering combination of data terrible with light pants and a textile display of skirts more typical of the Cibeles catwalk.

© ESdiario

Jorge Javier Vázquez and Javier Negre

The show by Jorge Javier and Javier Negre in the tale of Alfonso Merlos

And the occasional high-profile political row, like the one they stage Vox and Jorge Javier Vázquez with Javier Negre among them beating the copper and throwing themselves into as many bonfires as possible with serious chances of getting burned. It is undoubtedly the most striking and at the same time dog face match folkloric of the moment.

The journalist presumes that his program is “reds and fags”, turns the Merlosplace in a disintegration of the “media right” and drains Santiago Abascal whenever you can; all this while connecting with Antonio David to tell the latest story of the heart-shaped shell of the moment A frenzy. But watch out for VOX’s response, tremendous:

It is outrageous that the Spaniards are prevented from burying their dead as a family and that progressive millionaires are allowed to trash TV. Jorge Javier, your program is broadcast thanks to a public concession, the same concession with which you silenced a live violation. pic.twitter.com/WImHL0GIxM – vox_es (@vox_es) April 27, 2020

The formation of Abascal enters the bag, emphasizing the contradiction between limiting funeral and allow gatherings, as if the social distance were different depending on the event. And the warning about public ownership of the frequency of Mediaset it is a full-fledged warning that the fine reader will know how to understand: what is given, unlike Santa Rita’s aphorism, can be removed here.

It had been a long time since anyone kept quiet about fascism in prime time and with so much style. Thanks @jjaviervazquez ❤️ # RojosYMariconespic.twitter.com / ko1KPIwwkf – Ada Colau (@AdaColau) April 27, 2020

And so that no one doubts this extravagant cocktail, there is the last word pronounced: the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, adding to the resistance from confinement. Let the fight continue. An end.