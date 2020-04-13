The actor currently loves his half sister Aitana, however there was a time that he did not want another member of the family

Vadhir Derbez and his half brothers, Jose Eduardo, Aislinn and Aitana, show a good relationship. And while the greatest of the children of Eugenio Derbez they adore the smallest of the Derbez, there was a time when Vadhir did not want more brothers.

Eugenio and Alessandra Rosaldo they started their love story In 2005, some thought that their love would be temporary, but in 2012 they announced their marriage. From that moment on, the actor and singer were asked when another son would arrive and the comedian denied it.

Two years before his wedding, Vadhir had a big scandal after he was involved in a sexual abuse case at the United States university he attended. In the interview that Tv Azteca did, the actor refused to give statements on this topic, so the reporter continued.

After declaring himself very in love with his then girlfriend, they asked him about his father’s romance with Alessandra and when they told him that if I wanted another “little brother” he soon gave a resounding “No” followed by a nervous laugh showing that he never thought Aitana would arrive four years later. Maybe it was enough time to change his mind.

