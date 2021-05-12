The day “Tito” Trinidad won the world middleweight title

After his tough battle with Fernando Vargas where he unified the WBA and IBF titles of the junior middle division, Félix “Tito” Trinidad and his team set their sights on the immediately superior division (the middleweight) and the rival with whom they agreed to collide gloves was WBA champion William Joppy, a burly man who had made several defenses from his girdle. This fight was the semi-final of the middleweight tournament orchestrated by Don King. (Photo: Supplied)

Many believed that the American would be a careful opponent for the Puerto Rican, but after the bell rang Tito was superior, knocking down the champion in rounds 1,4 and 5 until the referee decided to stop the contest (said fight was held on 12 May 2001).

Joppy looked disoriented by the punishment received which implied that the decision was correct and thus Trinidad conquered his third division. Incidentally, his last world title, holding 5 championships in his entire career, IBF and WBC unified welterweight and IBF and WBA unified Junior Middle, plus the recently won WBA middleweight title.

For Puerto Rico it was a moment of celebration since the night before Denise Quiñones became the fourth Puerto Rican to win the Miss Universe crown, which united the people who went to receive their two loved ones to celebrate such great feats.