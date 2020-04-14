Rosie rivera and Abel Flores They boast of having an exemplary marriage and that is that the sister of the Diva de la Banda found a great love in Abel, because after a bad love record found his true partner.

They both met in church and each they can demonstrate their love for their neighbor and how well they get along with people. However, a video captured in 2013 could destroy all this image they have built.

The clip shows Rosie screaming very upset at her husband. This would demonstrate that the “Sister Samalia” is not as peaceful as it appears. In the images you can see her and her husband in the parking lot, she begins to demand something of him and the discussion gradually began to rise in pitch. They are both speaking English and she is heard to say that Abel “had crossed the line” while he tries to calm her down.

“I forgive you but I will not let you do this” is heard mentioning the sister of Jenni Rivera. Finally Rosie yells at him “get out of my way” and gets in the car, while he leaves the place after the big scolding he gave him.

At the time Rosie did not comment on the video, however she did mention that in her past there were devastating moments that marked herSo this video may be a reflection of how hard it took him to change his attitude.

.