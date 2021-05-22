The day the Volkswagen Golf could be a rear-wheel drive (and not being it saved Volkswagen)

Today we all assume that a Volkswagen Golf is a compact front-wheel drive – with few exceptions – and front engine. In the 21st century, no one imagines a world in which the most popular compact in Europe carries the engine behind its passengers. But if we move to the late sixties, we find a brand new Volkswagen Beetle, the car of the German people, at the peak of its production. We were faced with a whole series of terrible decisions (which would ultimately lead to great successes) by Kurt Lotz, the replacement for the great Heinrich Nordhoff, the only director who had commanded Volkswagen after World War II. And we are faced with a panorama of uncertainty, that of an automotive industry that looks to the future as the first major oil shocks ravage the world economy.

From rear-engined Volks Wagen, to front-engined

Back then it would have been hard to imagine that Volkswagen’s future would go through transforming a rear-engined Beetle with wide overhangs into a front-engined, front-wheel drive shoebox.. But that’s how it was. They were the years of the birth of Audi, more or less as we know it now, of the merger between Auto Union and NSU, of the acquisition of the platform of the NSU K70 (which would be marketed as Volkswagen). The K70 had come to Volkswagen in a rush, with a sales and workshop network trained in air-cooled engines, and in very different car concepts. That K70 did not have a good reputation, especially when it came to its reliability, and its resistance to the passage of time.

In other words, the Volkswagen K70 would be a disaster, which precipitated, along with many other reasons, the resignation of Lotz, and the arrival of his successor, Rudolph Leiding, but also that the foundations of three key products for the history that we all know would be laid. Volkswagen: Polo, Golf and Passat.

A series of catastrophic misfortunes would lead Volkswagen to understand that the future was to bet on a trio of front-wheel drive passenger cars and liquid-cooled front-engine engines. Products that still retain their name: Polo, Golf and Passat

Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Volkswagen Golf

In those years, even Porsche still envisioned the possibility of a compact with a rear engine, or better said, central, Volkswagen decided that its future lay in the front engine, liquid cooling, and the advances of Audi in products such as the Audi 50 ( soon to be marketed as Polo), prompted Volkswagen to invest all its resources – and even drive the brand to significant losses in the mid-1970s – in the front-wheel drive trio of passenger cars.

Aware that achieving a design as captivating as that of the Beetle would be practically impossible, Volkswagen put all the meat on the grill and turned to Giorgetto Giugiaro, trusting that this would be able to create an attractive product, but above all practical, in every way. The Golf icon would have to be forged, beyond its practicality, with the arrival of versions, so desired then, today, and surely in the future, like the GTIs.

Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Golf fascinated for its practicality, in a few years in which the industry was looking for reasonable products

The engine layout would help Giugiaro create an extremely compact car., that with the same battle as a Beetle of the time – coincidence? I don’t think so – it was significantly shorter. An agile car, with a large turning radius, comfortable thanks to a more effective suspension scheme in the rear, which not only allowed a wide and accessible cargo space, but also that the passengers enjoyed a space for the legs and the torso unprecedented at the time, even in larger cars.

The GTI would put the rest to turn the Golf into an object of desire

Before the Volkswagen Golf was born there were many, including Kurt Lotz himself, who believed that the days of the Beetle were over. They were right, Europe needed a new “people’s car”. What they could not imagine is that the Beetle would far exceed 20 million units manufactured, thanks mainly to its production and demand in Mexico.

In those years Volkswagen Polo, Golf and Passat would still have a fourth companion which, incidentally, is also still marketed. The Volkswagen Scirocco …