The day the Peque took Rafa down

Hope is the last thing you lose. And against Rafael Nadal (3rd), in Roland Garros, it takes a lot. The Spanish is master and lord in Paris, where he established himself 13 times and only lost two games (Robin Soderling in 2009 and Novak Djokovic in 2015). But Diego Schwartzman (10th) is confident.

This Wednesday they will meet in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam that takes place on brick dust and the Peque clings to that triumph he achieved last year in the M1000 in Rome. That was the only joy of the porteño in his eleven clashes against the Spanish.

The Peque has not lost sets so far in the tournament; Neither did Nadal.

That day, in Italy, also for the quarterfinals, Schwartzman took advantage of the left-hander’s inaccuracies to take advantage. That complemented him with a very high-flying tennis to prevail by a forceful 6-2 and 7-5.

Nadal barely made 43% of his first serves and saw how Diego broke him five times. The Peque imposed conditions with the return, but it was also complicated with his service. Nerves played a trick on him in the second set, which could have closed earlier when he served 4-3 and 5-4.

Rafa is going for 14th Roland Garros, which in turn would be his 21st Grand Slam.

At the time, a Schwartzman win paid 15-1, so whoever put in $ 100 took 1,500. This precedent somewhat evened out the odds in the betting houses: now, an Argentine celebration gives 11, while Rafa delivers 1.05.

