The famous Louvre Museum was the center of attention in the world, being a victim of the theft of the Mona Lisa, in broad daylight in 1991.

Every year millions of visitors from around the world flock to the Louvre to meet the Mona Lisa, that woman with a slight smile and her Italian Renaissance style. Likewise, Leonardo da Vinci’s painting from the 16th century ranks as one of the most recognized images in the world.

Just as the date of the painting is unknown, no one is sure who the portrait is.One of the most popular theories is that it is Lisa del Giocondo, mother of five, and wife of a cloth and silk merchant who was much older than her.

Other theories suggest that the Mona Lisa is a self-portrait of Leonardo da Vinci himself. In other words: no one is quite sure who the Mona Lisa is supposed to represent.

Stolen and hidden as loot

On August 21, 1911, a thief dressed in a white lab coat entered the Louvre, closed because it was Monday. In the Carré Hall, the museum’s gallery of Renaissance treasures, he lifted a small wooden painting from the wall and removed his glass shadow box: The Mona Lisa.

Hiding the artwork under his dressing gown, he took to the streets of Paris with his loot.

It would be twenty-six hours before a painter entered the Louvre to admire the Mona Lisa, and discovered four metal pegs.

He quickly alerted security, who in turn alerted the media. However, even with worldwide searches, every clue came to a dead end.

Pablo Picasso and Guillaume Apollinaire were two main suspects (at one point, even Apollinaire was arrested and questioned).

The right eye of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”. AP

Where was the Mona Lisa?

For two years, the painting remained missing. Without cables and security cameras (a time when technology still couldn’t record our movements), no one had any idea where the Mona Lisa might be. However, in November 1913, an art dealer in Florence received an undeniable request.

A man named Leonardo Vincenzo (who would later turn out to be Vincenzo Peruggia) wrote to the art dealer Alfredo Geri and offered him the Mona Lisa (for the sum of 500,000 lire).

Geri accepted the offer and Vincenzo traveled by train to Florence, with the Mona Lisa casually stuffed in her bag …

When he arrived in Florence, he booked a hotel, and brought the painting to Geri. The art dealer persuaded him to leave the Mona Lisa overnight and quickly alerted the police. The Mona Lisa had been found.

Vincenzo Peruggia, the man who stole the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in 1911 (police photograph). Wikimedia Commons

How did Vincenzo steal the Mona Lisa?

It turns out that Vincenzo Peruggia’s simple plan was quite effective. Peruggia worked at the Louvre making protective covers for some of the museum’s most famous works. One day, he simply hid in a broom closet to avoid being kicked out of the museum at closing time.

During the night Peruggia simply rolled up the masterpiece and hid it under her work gown. The next day, during daylight hours, he simply left the museum with the masterpiece, apparently undetected.

When they finally caught the Italian, he claimed that he had stolen the Mona Lisa in an attempt to take it back to its place of origin, Italy. He had mistakenly assumed that the French had stolen La Gioconda and was simply trying to return it to Italy.

When he was finally arrested, he received a rather forgiving six-month jail sentence. Many Italians thought of him as a hero and when the painting was briefly displayed in the Ufizzi Gallery In Florence (before her return to the Louvre), thousands flocked to see her.

After the release of Vincenzo Perguggia from prison, he went on to serve in the Italian army during World War I. Later, he married and had a daughter.

Later, he returned to France to work as a painter and decorator. Peruggia died at age 44, making the Mona Lisa even more famous in the world.

Sources: CNN / The Washington Post / NPR

The Mona Lisa on display at the Uffizi Gallery. Museum director Giovanni Poggi (right) inspects the painting.

