The weeks of confinement, together with the break in world sport due to the same cause, the emergence of the coronavirus, have caused a rebound in the visualizations of historical sports exploits. In Spain, the titles of Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​as well as the Spanish team, have stood out greatly in the memories, but the anniversary on May 23, 15 years ago, takes us back to the beginning of one of the great idylls in the history of sport worldwide, Rafael Nadal’s debut at Roland Garros.

The then-Majorcan teenager had uncovered himself as the great revelation of the circuit, months after his first explosion, culminating in a differential performance in the final of the Davis Cup 2004 before the United States. Spain already knew Rafa and the ATP was beginning to get an idea that that kid, from 18 years old, tank top and pirate pants, had arrived to mark an era in world tennis.

Nadal appeared at Roland Garros with five titles on his back before the equator of the season, all of them achieved on his favorite surface, clay. Paris awaited him to culminate his presence in a debut that had been expected in previous editions. The classification as head of series number 4, corresponding to his ranking, gave him an apparently affordable debut with the German Lars Burgsmuller.

However, previous events hinted complications for Rafa from the first moment. Two weeks ago, the manacorense had to leave due to a blister in his hand, the result of previous wear in a final, mythical and kilometric, five hours before Guillermo Coria in Rome. Nadal could not be 100%, and even be diminished by the debutant’s nerves and the candidate’s pressure, but his tennis served to prevail in three sets (6-1, 7-6, 6-1) and advance in progression in the box.

On the horizon was the dream of the Spanish fan of see Rafa with the title at Roland Garros in his debut tournament, as only Wilander had been able to do. At the time, no one could imagine what this rebellious-looking and sublime-minded young man was going to achieve, but Malisse, Gasquet – generation partner -, Grosjean and David Ferrer saw Nadal’s supremacy on the ground and his special connection to the Parisian Grand Slam .

Federer and Puerta, last victims

Rafa was then an eminently earthling player, although his results on hard court – he played a final with Federer in Miami – gave him credentials regarding the future. Would Roger, number one in the world and not yet wound in Roland Garros, the one that would mark a before and after for Rafa in the most anticipated duel in the table, the semi-final in the upper part.

June 3, 2005. Nadal was 19 years old before the possibility of achieving the most difficult yet and beating Federer in the fight for a place in the Roland Garros final. A too complicated affront for almost any athlete, but not for Rafa. In four sets and with amazing superiority, the Spanish raised his arms before the number one of the ATP and sealed his ticket to a final in which Mariano Puerta would also end up succumbing to who today, 15 years after his debut, is the best tennis player in clay court history.