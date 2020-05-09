Buenos Aires, May 9 . .- A little more than 60 years the Neapolitans had to wait to see their team win a ‘scudetto’.

The maximum person in charge of that achievement was Diego Maradona, who on May 10, but 33 years ago, in 1987, was crowned champion of the Italian League with the southern team.

A feat, because that season the powerful northern clubs were relegated.

The team of the captain of the team that a year earlier had conquered the World Cup in Mexico was consecrated on the penultimate day of the 1986/1987 season at the San Paolo stadium with a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

The goal of the azzurro team was made by Andrea Carnevale and Roberto Baggio scored on the visit.

Maradona’s team ended that season with 42 points, three more than Michel Platini’s Juventus and four above Inter.

In total, he won 15 games, drew 12 and lost three, all on the road.

In that same season, Naples also obtained its third Italian Cup, Maradona’s second title with the southern team.

The ‘double’, until then, had only been achieved by Torino, Juventus and Inter: clubs from northern Italy.

SO REPORTED BY EFE

“Napoli, the team in which Maradona is a member, proclaimed himself the champion of the Italian League when he tied in his own field with Fiorentina to a goal,” was the Efe Agency cable that the newspapers published the following day.

Efe’s chronicle of that time reports that there were around 50 wounded during the championship celebrations.

“In the end, boundless excitement. The players, with Maradona in front, passed the team flag giving a lap of honor to the field while many fans managed to overcome the security barrier and threw themselves onto the field of play to hug their idols” , details the text.

THE BEGINNING OF THE DREAM

When a 23-year-old Maradona arrived in Naples in mid-1984 from Barcelona, ​​and after shining in Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors, the Italian team was struggling to stay in the top flight.

In the season prior to the arrival of ‘Pelusa’, Napoli had been saved from relegation by just one point.

His arrival caused a furor. Some 70,000 people attended his presentation, although he had not left.

“I want to become the idol of the poor kids in Naples, because they are like I was when I lived in Buenos Aires,” he said at the time.

“The first ‘scudetto’ for Napoli in sixty years was, for me, an incomparable victory. Unlike any other, even the world title with the selected one,” Maradona explained in his autobiographical book: ‘I am the Diego de la people’.

The author of the ‘Goal of the 20th century’ and of the ‘Hand of God’ also said: “We did it, from below, as well as a worker. I would have liked everyone to see how we celebrated, we celebrated more than any other team, it was a ‘scudetto’ of the entire city. And people learned that there was no need to be afraid, that the one with the most money did not win, but the one who fought the most, the one who sought the most. “

Maradona was the star figure of a team in which Andrea Carnevale (author of decisive goals to obtain the title), Ciro Ferrara, Salvatore Bagni and Fernando De Napoli also shone.

Raffaele Di Fusco, Alessandro Renica, Giuseppe Bruscolotti, Massimo Filardi and Francesco Romano also stood out.

The coach was Ottavio Bianchi.

THE 10 GOALS OF 10

Maradona, the only foreigner of the team, was the top scorer for Naples in the League with 10 goals.

Converted into debut (1-0 against Brescia); penalty against Sampdoria (2-1) and Atalanta (2-2); scored against Roma (1-0), Empoli (4-0), Fiorentina (3-1 defeat), doubled against Udinese (3-0, the first scored from a penalty); He converted again against Sampdoria (1-1) and his last goal was against Milan (2-1).

With Maradona on the field, Napoli won the ‘scudetto’ in 1987 and 1990, the Italian Cup in 1987, the Super Cup in 1991 and the UEFA Cup in 1989.

The idol left the club in 1991 and since then, Naples never again won the League.

However, this Sunday, like every May 10, the Neapolitans will remember and celebrate, once again, when they defeated the powerful in the north for the first time thanks to the Argentine idol.

