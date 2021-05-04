The day the beaver was listed as fish by the Catholic Church

To great evils, great remedies. There was a time when I couldn’t eat beaver meat during the Lent in America it was all a problem. Therefore, the Catholic Church did not hesitate to provide a quick solution to the issue. “Does it swim and live in the water? Yes. Well then it’s not meat, it’s fish. You can go in peace ”.

This is not actually a faithful reproduction of the words that were spoken. It is more of a dramatization, but the truth is that it must have been something like that. Occurred In XVII century, on QuebecAlthough the resolution spread throughout America and even ended up becoming a tradition that is still maintained today in some parts of this part of the world.

Of course, now more than with the beaver, it remains with the largest rodent in the world: the capybara.

Beaver fever

The beaver is a fascinating animal. His great ability to build dams makes them true shapers of ecosystems. These are constructions that can flood crops and forests, but they are also useful if they are erected near arid areas. This is because they slow down the flow of water in rivers, maintaining the much-needed humidity in these places.

Also prevent erosion and help purify the water, attracting new species of birds, fish and amphibians.

Beavers help shape ecosystems

There are both in Europe and Asia and in America. And it is precisely in this last continent where our history is framed. It is estimated that from Mexico to North America they came to live between 40 and 600 million beavers in its golden age. However, the arrival of the European colonists unleashed an intense fever to hunt them, with the aim of obtaining their meat, their skins and the secretions of their anal glands. This substance, known as castoreum, has historically had great utility, first for curative purposes and later as an additive to perfumes and foods. These last two are still given to him today, especially to contribute vanilla flavor in the food industry.

Unfortunately, this fever markedly reduced beaver populations, leading them to near extinction. Today conservation strategies have once again raised the figure a bit, but only up to 12 millions.

It’s not meat, it’s fish

The arrival of European settlers not only brought beaver hunting to America. Also the Catolic religion. Many indigenous people from different parts of the continent ended up converting, embracing all their customs.

The problem is that some were more difficult for them. For example, in the case of Lent, when it was forbidden to eat meat, the Canadian parishioners They had a really bad time not being able to use the exquisite meat of the beaver. Such was his grief that he Bishop of Quebec he ended up asking his superiors if something could be done about it.

Their scaly tail and their semi-aquatic lifestyle were the conditions to classify them as fish

And they did not hesitate. By having a scaly tail and spend part of your life in water, they decided to classify it as fish. Perhaps it would have been easier to ask a biologist. But hey, if loaves can be turned into fish, why couldn’t the same be done with a beaver?

As a result, Catholic parishioners were able to continue enjoying this exquisite delicacy in Lent. And also of capybara. This is an animal, known to be the largest rodent in the world, typical of South America. In this part of the continent, therefore, it was this false fish that they turned to to ease their consciences. In the end, the trick became a tradition and today it has become a typical dish of Venezuelan Lent. Charles Linnaeus, the father of taxonomy, weeps in his grave for it. But at least we have a very curious story to tell.

