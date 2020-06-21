Today, June 20, we have seen a strong Argentine demonstration in the productive interior but also in the main cities of our country.

This mobilization was called in defense of the division of powers, so that the principles of the Republic are respected, in which each power fulfills a function and another controls it with the aim of safeguarding its operation.

I think it has been a democratic, peaceful and forceful mobilization, in which the forms have also been verified in almost all cases, that is to say that in the framework of the pandemic there were expressions that respected the necessary care measures at this time that we go through.

Today thousands of Argentines came out to express themselves. And, although as an entity we have given freedom of action to adhere to this call, the spirit of the claim goes along the lines that we have proposed.

We hope that the authorities can take note of this discomfort and this way of thinking of many Argentines. Not to deepen the crack, nor to widen the differences that may exist, but to consolidate our republic, only in this way, together, can we all succeed in the context of this pandemic that we have to go through today.

The author is president of the Argentine Agrarian Federation.