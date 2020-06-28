The Peronist governments of the 1970s were crossed by collective protest, legal and illegal repression, armed struggle promoted by guerrilla organizations, and the origins of state terrorism. Along with the creation of a state of exception by the executive and legislative branches, around 1975 the Army assumed the defense of internal order as an act of internal war. A couple of years before, the so-called Ezeiza massacre in June 1973 condensed many of these decisive factors from the history of political violence and repression in recent history Argentina.

The presidential assumption of Héctor Cámpora on May 25, 1973 and his brief government represented a moment of triumph and mobilization for the youth, combative union and intellectual sectors of the so-called « Revolutionary Tendency of Peronism » hegemonized by Montoneros, the famous Peronist guerilla. The conformation of the cabinet showed the presence of a varied range of members: unionists linked to Orthodox Peronism, historical party leaders, members of the General Economic Confederation – the corporation of small and medium businessmen aligned with Peronism -, representatives of youth organizations Peronists and, alongside them, the influential personal secretary of Juan Domingo Perón, José López Rega, who happened to be in charge of the Ministry of Social Welfare.

By mid-1973, however, the government’s situation had deteriorated. From the perspective of the Orthodox sectors of Peronism and many members of the Armed Forces, the situation opened by the assumption of the new authorities contributed to delineate a panorama of internal war. The amnesty decreed by Cámpora as soon as assumed with the immediate release of hundreds of political prisoners in the episode known as the “Devotazo”, the arrival to different national and provincial public offices of militants from the Peronist left and the continuation of armed actions by Marxist-oriented political-military organizations became a focus of disputes. At the same time, the military associated strikes, street mobilizations, popular insurrections and the resounding action of armed organizations with symptoms of the advance of « subversion »: the « internal enemy ».

Tensions within the Peronist movement erupted in what became known as the Ezeiza massacre, which occurred on June 20 on the occasion of Perón’s return to the country. That day more than a million attendees gathered to receive the « old leader » in what would be his final return after eighteen years in exile. The leaders of the Peronist and Montoneros youth organizations had planned to make a great demonstration of power based on the number of their militants, hoping that Perón understood that they were the majority sector. Key to this was the presence of the Montoneros columns in the first hundred meters of the boxWhere, with their posters and slogans, they hoped to give a particular tone to the « old leader » speech.

However, this strategy presented some difficulties. The organization of the event, with the consequent distribution of the different Peronist organizations, had been left in the hands of a commission led by the Orthodox sector. López Rega’s direct envoy, Jorge Osinde, had gained ground taking advantage of the absence of Cámpora, who was in Madrid with Perón, and thus had succeeded in annulling the vice president Vicente Solano Lima. It was Osinde himself who, after discarding the proposal made by the Federal Police to carry out the security of the act, chose to conform his own scheme replacing police officers with militants from different organizations of orthodox Peronism. Thus, the security service of the box and adjacencies was exclusively in their charge and was covered with an internal nucleus of members of the Peronist Union Youth, the Organization Command, the National University Concentration and a ring of protesters mobilized by the unions.

In turn, versions had circulated that assured that the Revolutionary Armed Forces and Montoneros sought to cover the act and even that radicalized sectors would try to assassinate Perón to take over the leadership of the Justicialist movement. These rumors, fueled intentionally by Orthodox Peronism, were increasing and contributed to the fatal outcome.

At the beginning of June 20, just in front of the box, the columns of the powerful unionist Metalworker Union (UOM) had been located. Lorenzo Miguel. When on the morning of that day the southern column of Montoneros attempted to enter from behind the box, it collided with the columns of the UOM, causing a major skirmish. From there, a great firefight broke out between the Orthodox groups guarding the box from which Perón planned to speak and sectors of the crowd. The shooting scattered attendees, who ran to hide under trees and in buildings near the airport. There are an estimated thirteen deaths and more than three hundred wounded, although more exact figures are lacking.. In addition to this, there were kidnappings and allegations of torture of those who had been captured and dragged to the rooms of a nearby hotel. Meanwhile, the plane carrying Perón deviated from its original destination, landing at Morón airfield.

The next day, without making direct mentions about what happened and beginning to show his alignment with the Orthodox sectors, the « old leader » expressed himself through the national chain and urged his followers to subordinate themselves to the constitutional order: « Those who naively They think that they can take over our movement or take the power that the people have reconquered, they are wrong (…) That is why I want to warn those who try to infiltrate the popular or state levels that they are doing badly on this path, ”he said. The discursive ambiguity that Perón had maintained until then came to an end. In what seemed to be a veiled allusion to the radicalized sectors, he stated: “We Peronists have to return to leading our movement. Start it up and neutralize those who want to deform it from below or from above. We are justicialistas. We raise a flag as distant from one as from the dominant imperialisms. (…) There are no new labels that qualify our doctrine, or our ideology: we are the ones that the twenty Peronist truths say ”.

A few days later, on July 4 Héctor Cámpora was forced to present the resignation to his political boss, assuming the presidency Raúl Lastiri, son-in-law of López Rega. Although Perón had placed Cámpora at the forefront of the electoral alliance, extremely weakened, the president had never had the necessary support to strengthen his authority. From the point of view of the leader of Peronism, opting for that path would have meant showing signs of support for Montoneros and youth organizations, something he was not willing to do. On the contrary, its political objective was based on achieving the democratic institutionalization of the country, establishing governability agreements with the workers, employers, the leadership of the political parties and the Armed Forces. To accomplish that task, Perón had decided that his internal allies were the party and union representatives of Orthodox Peronism.

The events of Ezeiza not only marked the beginning of a large-scale offensive by Peronism’s right wing, but also Perón’s explicit questioning of the Peronist left.. From then on, the process of institutionalization and « internal purification » began. In the first days of October, in what appeared to be a response to the murder of the leader of the General Workers’ Central José Ignacio Rucci, a “Reserved Document” was launched from the government calling to combat “the Marxist infiltration”. A month later, the Argentine Anti-Communist Alliance, Triple A, made its public appearance., headed by López Rega and the commissioner Alberto Villar of the Federal Police.

The Ezeiza massacreAs we said, it was a key event. Looking back allows us to see in a concentrated way many of the tensions and dynamics that would mark those years: in particular, the degree of confrontation between the factions within the Peronist movement. The political struggle there was also crossed by the paradigm of war, a phenomenon that far exceeded the Armed Forces and the guerrillas. Thousands of right-aligned Peronist militants conceived of their intraparty opponents as enemies to suppress, exclude, and exterminate. Moving within the conceptual frameworks of the Cold War, they were called « Marxist infiltrators » who sought to replace Perón and establish communism in the country. The levels, forms and protagonists of the violence that took place on June 20 in Ezeiza they would establish a close antecedent for those who would later form Triple A, initiating a systematic campaign of intimidation, persecution and assassinations of political opponents.

In the definition of the historian Marina Franco, the Peronist government of 1973-1976 constituted a: « network of political practices: some legal, others whose only procedural legality was covered by the ‘exceptional’ situation, others clandestine and others of an intrapartisan nature confused with government policies ». So, the fight against the infiltrators was mutating in the « fight against subversion », the « purging » party turned into the persecution of opponents and the social and labor conflict was understood as a fight against the « factory guerrilla ». The beginnings of this repressive advance began there, on June 20, 1973, in Ezeiza.

* Esteban Pontoriero is a Doctor of History, IDAES-UNSAM / CONICET. Juan Luis Besoky is a Doctor in Social Sciences from the UNLP.