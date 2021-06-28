The day that Sergio Víctor Palma was world champion

Sergio Victor Palma He died this Monday at the age of 65 after having contracted the coronavirus. He was admitted to the General Interzonal Hospital of Agudos de Mar del Plata. A few years ago, a stroke had left him with motor problems. And he fought every day with another disease: Parkinson’s disease.

Looking back on his career as a boxer, he inexorably emerges that historic fight on August 9, 1980 in which he won the world title in the super bantamweight category of the WBA (World Boxing Association) by defeating the American Leo Randolph in the city of Spokane, United States. Thus, he became the first Argentine to win a world belt on Yankee soil.

Born on January 1, 1956 in Chaco but raised in Castelli, Palma dedicated himself to boxing and they were so good that In 1977, at just 21 years old, he won the Argentine title of the FAB (Argentine Boxing Federation) by defeating Arnoldo Agüero at Luna Park. A year later he would obtain the South American title by defeating Hugo Melgarejo. The possibility of being world champion was close …

The chance came to him on December 15, 1979, but he lost, in a duel that did not deserve to be defeated, against the champion, the Colombian Ricardo Cardona. The 9 of August of 1980 would arrive the revenge to him. His rival was Leo Randolph, who had just taken off Cardona’s belt.

In that remembered fight for Argentine boxing, Sergio Víctor Palma threw his rival twice in the first round. He dominated the fight from the start and in the fifth round he knocked out Randolph to become world champion.

Check out the summary of the fight:

He defended his belt five times until in 1982 he lost the title to Leo Cruz, in Miami, in a decided fight on the scorecards.

Palma, cover of El Gráfico when he won the world title.

Palma made a total of 62 professional fights, of which he won 52 (21 by knockout), lost five and drew as many. Professionally removed from the ring, he devoted himself to sports journalism, song and poetry.

