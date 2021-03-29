The day that Poli Díaz knocked down Robocop in Ripollet to close his career as a boxer

The city of Ripollet will always occupy a very special place in the heart of ‘P

oli ‘Diaz, since in it he permanently hung his gloves, on March 16, 2001, which was 20 years old yesterday, in addition to living the occasional memorable night. Ripollet, 12 kilometers from the city of Barcelona, was considered the Catalan boxing mecca, hence a good evening with the ‘Colt of Vallecas’ on the poster will force to hang the entire poster on the PAvelló Municipal Joan Creus. More than 2,500 spectators packed the municipal pavilion to overflow to enjoy the reappearance of ‘Poli’ against the Colombian Luis Cardoso, in which already a year before ‘Poli’ surpassed Carlos Montero by technical KO.

Nicknamed ‘Robocop’, Cardoso was a promising fighter and ‘Poli’ a veteran, who ten years earlier had fought the fight of his life in Norfolk, Virginia (United States), before the world heavyweight champion, Pernell whitaker, in which he was defeated, in a fight that ‘Poli’ still thinks to this day that they took him away.

One cold March night in Ripollet, 20 years ago, ‘Poli’ sensed a new trap, in a fight in which he had a lot to lose and little to gain and which could serve as a springboard for Cardoso.

A tough, well-planted guy who I gave a Spanish nap to via chloroform

Díaz was not surprised and defeated by KO in the fifth round an opponent nicknamed ‘Robocop’, who that day seemed to be made of tin. Yesterday, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the evening, the Madrilenian remembered him with these words: “This photo was in front of the Colombian Cardoso, alias ‘Robocop’, in Barcelona for the Transcontinental title, now called Hispanic World. A tough and well-planted guy to whom I gave a Spanish nap via chloroform ”.

Poli Díaz looks for his opponent in his last fight in Ripollet

Maybe by then ‘Cop’ he did not know that this was going to be his last fight – in fact four years later, in a tribute they did to him in Ripollet, at 38 years old, he recognized that he still wanted to come back and that if there was a good contract involved, he would think about it – which at least helped him to brilliantly close a complete record with 44 victories, 28 of them for the via KO, and only three defeats.