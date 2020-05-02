Few players can boast of having H2H earned at Pete Sampras, even of never having lost against him. In the case of Fernando González, he served with taking the win on the only occasion that his rackets crossed. It was in the second round of Miami 2002, when the Chilean was still out of the fifty best in the world and the American unknowingly approached his last season as a professional. That triumph was forever in Feña’s memory, although it was not until last week in a talk with José Luis Clerc to ESPN when he confessed the bad conditions in which he arrived at that duel.

“The night before I played Pete they put me two bottles of serum, I had been sick to my stomach, although what really worried me was that the next day I could have a big shame in a stadium like Miami, “said the one from Santiago in the middle of an interview where each stage of his career. His final in Australia, his Olympic medals or his relationship with Massú were topics that were not lacking in the conversation, until the anecdote from that meeting with Sampras overshadowed everything. “I had a very bad night, major diarrheaBut I knew I had to go play against Pete the way it was. The next day, luckily, I felt much better, although he never knew this. “

It was one of those dates that could not be missed, although his health was not the best. That would be his first and last confrontation, with a 30-year-old Pete out of the top10 and at low hours, against a 21-year-old González who had grown up to win the title in Viña del Mar the previous month, the first of the four that would end raising in his native country. Finally the 7-6 and 6-1 In favor of the South American it was definitive, confirming a generational change that was already evident. Of course, no one would take away from the American the privilege of retiring at the end of the summer with a new Grand Slam crown in the suitcase. But September was still far away, today we are left with what happened in Florida.

“The atmosphere was a little humid, there was not that gigantic heat that we know it always does in March in Miami. Further, Sampras played short points all the time, a strategy that benefited me, was the opposite of Agassi. At that time I was training with Horacio de la Peña, who pointed me out where I used to serve the most times, but in the end I only had to accept the goalkeeper’s position, although I knew that he was not going to get all the services right, “recalls former No. 5 of the world of this chapter written 18 seasons ago.

But Sampras, who had already given in the same round last year to an Andy Roddick who wasn’t even top100, didn’t have a good day with the serve. It did not have it, partly, thanks to the good performance of Fernando to the rest. “Whatever I did, I was going to be killed by serves anyway, only that afternoon I was like a goalkeeper, I was very lucky ”, values ​​the Chilean, although later they would end up tied for direct serves (5-5) and with González showing better percentages of first serves and points won with that first service. Even with the seconds it was better.

“The most important thing was to break his serve at least once. I broke it once in the first set and then in the second it was all easier, the game became more comfortable. But yes, to stop his serve, my tactic was to get out early. Nor did I know him very much due to the fact that we had never faced each other, when you play many times against a player you end up getting acquainted even with the way to throw the ball, you are guessing every gesture, “stresses the triple Olympic medalist.

In just a few hours, the Queen’s bomber went from receiving serum to hitting the best tennis player in history, the champion of 13 Grand Slams (number 14 would come months later in the US Open). “I knew that when the point was important he would take me to the right, so I was there to respond with all the fury. I aimed my shots with a lot of margin, when it escaped me a little it was not because I wanted to put it so deep, so far to the corner, but they went there because it hit a little late. Beating Pete became my dream, even more than beating Agassi, who was my idol. But of course, Pete had earned more. ”

