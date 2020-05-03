“I killed my mother,” said Enzo when Ferrari defeated Alfa Romeo the first time.

‘I killed my mother’, this is how Enzo Ferrari described what he felt with his team’s first victory in Formula 1. It was the beginning of a myth: the Scuderia beat Alfa Romeo for the first time.

“When in 1951 José Froilán González at Ferrari, for the first time in the history of our direct confrontations, he left behind the Alfa Romeo 159 and the entire Alfa team, I cried with joy, but I mixed tears of enthusiasm with tears of pain because that day I thought: I killed my mother”

With these words, Enzo described what he felt when Ferrari achieved his first victory in Formula 1. It was on July 14, 1951. The Argentine José Froilán González crossed the finish line first in Silverstone on a historic day, which made Enzo’s tears jump. .

“Today I killed my mother,” he said excitedly.

Why this expression? Some do not know that Enzo, before founding the Ferrari team in 1929, raced for Alfa Romeo as a driver. When his son Dino was born, he decided to retire, but continued to work with Alfa in the management and development of the cars. Although Enzo founded his own outfit, Scuderia Ferrari, he initially ran with cars supplied by Alfa. Enzo powered Ferrari thanks to a collaboration with Alfa. However, in 1939, due to discrepancies with Alfa CEO Ugo Gobbato, Enzo embarked on a new path.

The Alfa were the most dominant cars of the time and Enzo was willing to change that trend, so he prepared his team and signed up for a new championship that started in 1950, Formula 1. That year both brands fought for the first time. and Alpha continued to demonstrate his supremacy.

However, Enzo continued to believe in his project and that Ferrari’s first victory would not be long in coming. That’s right: in the fifth race of the 1951 season, José Froilán González beat the Alfa, behind the wheel of the Ferrari 375, and crossed the finish line with a 50-second advantage over Alfa by Juan Manuel Fangio at Silverstone.

José Froilán González crosses the finish line to win at Silverstone in 1951 – © LAT Images

Alonso was able to test the 1951 winning Ferrari 375 at Silverstone in 2011 – © LAT Images

“La Ferrari ha battuto l’Alfa,” the Italian media headlined when reporting on the big day. Ferrari has beaten Alfa.

That year the World Cup would be won again by an Alfa rider, Fangio, but Ferrari was beginning to lay the foundations for a great future success. In fact, that was the foundation stone for the most successful team in World Cup history, which today has 238 victories, more than any other F1 team.

Enzo’s tears were logical: he had just figuratively just ‘killed’ his mother, defeated the group he had grown up with, the one who had fed him.

