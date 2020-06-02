Three days before, with a 0-0 against Talleres, in Córdoba, he had already equaled the record held by the famous José Team, that Racing that became world champion and that had managed to be undefeated for 39 dates in Argentine football.. The first objective was accomplished, but that Boca de Bianchi wanted more. And he achieve it: On June 2, 1999, he beat Rosario Central 1-0 in La Bombonera and became the team with the longest streak without losses.. A goal of Jorge Bermúdez He was the one who allowed him to keep that distinction and, also, to be one step away from a new Olympic round.

Oscar Córdoba; Aníbal Matellán, Jorge Bermúdez, Walter Samuel, Rodolfo Arruabarrena; Mauro Navas, Cristian Traverso, Diego Cagna; Juan roman riquelme; Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Martín Palermo were the 11 that Carlos Bianchi put on that Wednesday to face the team led by Edgardo Bauza. And it was the Colombian, with a header at the start of the second half, that sparked the celebration of Boca, that night he wore a very particular shirt, in which white replaced the usual yellow.

That triumph was Game 40 with no defeats, a streak that had started with four wins and a draw by the team led by Carlos García Cambón on an interim basis., who took over the team after the departure of Bambino Veira. Then Bianchi took over, who had a great effectiveness from the start: he took Boca unbeaten champion of Apertura 98 and became a double champion with the Olympic return of Clausura 99, although the undefeated was cut just the day of the Olympic return. Yes, Boca celebrated a new title despite having fallen 4-0 against Independiente.

That win in the Double Visor, with a goal from the midfield of José Luis Calderón included, closed at 40 the account of Boca’s record, but did not complicate the situation of the Bianchi team that celebrated despite the defeat. Why? Why He had seven points of advantage to River, who lost against Racing and, then, two dates before the end of the tournament there was already a new champion. He was very close to achieving a two-championship without losing even one game, but Red did not allow him to have that exclusivity.

