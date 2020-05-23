C

As the days of confinement pass, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the desire to listen to live music grows again, although such unease is controllable as a public and not as serious as the lack of income that musicians and technicians have stopped receiving. , producers, agencies and forums, before which creativity does not stop looking for solutions. Online musical performances are becoming more everyday and little by little virtual concerts with paid access are multiplying. But due to the unprecedented nature of the situation, it is still an incipient, isolated practice, and there is still not enough experience accumulated to know if this will really be profitable in the long run and if it will not lead to fatigue and discouragement. And it is underscored in the long run because it is clear that this epidemic without a vaccine implies an uncertain future, the projections of which foresee a possible total cancellation of massive concentrations for the rest of 2020. Perhaps the writer is wrong, but the behavior of the virus does not seem give other lights.

For example, the Bauhaus concert on CDMX, which would take place on April 28 and 29, was passed for August 12 and 13; but now it is known that this will not happen either and the gothic English group has already communicated on Instagram that their tour is moving to 2021. On the other hand, the doubt is growing as to whether other concerts such as that of Tame Impala will take place at Foro Sol (postponed from March 19 to September 10) or the Ceremony festival (before April 25, now October 1), where the headliner is the Chemical Brothers (because the other star was Thom Yorke, but this one has already suspended all activity for this year). The same question remains for the Corona Capital (November 14 and 15).

If the New Normality will imply a staggered return to essential activities, at least for adults (in CDMX the authorities speak of a return to classes perhaps until August or September), how long would it be the return to convening cultural or recreational activities? massive, considered non-essential? And what would that return be like? Access to fewer people? Strict seats, separated from each other? That would imply less profitable events. Would the big concert industry bet a high investment in exchange for a lower than usual economic response? As can be seen, there are more questions than close solutions, and if these exist, it does not seem that they will be encouraging, monetarily speaking, or close to being solved, at least with certainty. It is a fact that, as in many other branches, the rules as we know them will have to change for a year or two, before there is a vaccine or herd immunity is reached.

Some voices outline a return to self-managed concerts by the musicians, produced by themselves and their technicians, without having to pay agents or operators. Go back to the small forums, because perhaps those entries are better than nothing. Or, stick with the paid online gigs, refine them, make them even more attractive, that will keep the audience interested.

Thus, in search of solutions, another initiative arises in Mexico called Reactivation of Entertainment and Music in Mexico (REMM), designed to support hundreds of families living in this industry, proposed by Pepsi Center WTC (Armando Barona) and Rock Show Entertainment (Norma Gasca), with the idea of ​​offering virtual concerts performed behind closed doors with sanitary measures, paid, in June and July, like the ones held at the Indie Rocks forum! (The show must go on and Hypnosis at Home series) or the Faraway Together series (driven by agencies, with performances from the musicians’ home or studio), with a little more infrastructure. Several promoters from the country’s capital have joined this effort, as well as the Santander Ensemble of Performing Arts in Guadalajara. The public will be able to see them by streaming through access codes of between 59 and 99 pesos through the ShoWare platform, with the audiovisual production of Alestra and Switch It. The income from the sale of codes and sponsorships will be managed by the Asociación Civil MEXIMM AC to pay musicians, technicians and others involved.

They do not give exact dates yet, but for now they report that they will start on June 1. Among other artists, they will perform: La Sonora Santanera, Pérez Prado Orchestra with Rubén Albarrán and Pipo Rodríguez, Haragán and Compañía, Fidel Nadal, La Bruja de Texcoco, Los Mesoneros, Odisseo, Technicolor Fabrics, Rubytates, Allison, Agrupación Cariño, various artists from the LGBTTTI community, the sonideros La Changa, Cóndor, La Conga and Sensation Caney. They ask to be aware of their social networks (on Facebook they are like @IniciativaREMM).

