The efforts of public and private entities to provide online music offers have been remarkable, in the face of the Covid-1 pandemic, which requires a stay at home: Spring Night, by the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City (released on March 21, it went online and has already been seen by 25 million people); Contigo en la Distancia, from the federal Ministry of Culture, both free, as well as those of independent producers: Faraway Together, Hipnosis at Home and El Show Must Continue (paid).

In a past installment, this space asked whether this new format would come to stay as one more form of interaction and subsistence for musicians, staff and producers, or if it would be sold out soon. This, given that it is not clear when there will be concerts with an audience again.

So to follow up, Ruta Sonora chatted with Cynthia Flores, director of Indie Rocks! (which in turn is a forum) and artistic programmer of the Hipnosis festival and of the aforementioned series Hipnosis at Home and The Show Must Continue, held during May, with several live concerts from the forum, with young quality Mexican bands, against payment of the viewer, in exchange for a link and access password. Some responses were encouraging, but others were not, especially with less famous gangs, who for the same reason are more in need of financial resources.

Cynthia: “We hoped that the public would provide this support for staff and bands, but unfortunately the response was very low for Hypnosis. We are faced with the null custom of paying in advance for watching live music; everyone wants everything for free. The effort it is to have a musical project is not valued, despite being offering incredible proposals, with great quality of execution ”.

But it was different with better-known artists: “With The Show Must Continue, the tickets were sold before, especially with María Daniela and her Sonido Lasser and Sailorfag, since they have a captive audience. All this shows how much work we lack in terms of binding audiences sensitive to the work behind: technicians, forums, producers. On the artists’ side, it was hard for us to convince them: between the fear of contagion, designing everything to guarantee health security measures, and the mistrust that people wanted to pay 50 pesos. In several cases, the refusal was because they were expecting brand sponsorship. Fortunately, others did join and took the risk with us. “

When asked if he thinks they should continue, if the investment is worthwhile, since the economic response is less, he indicates: Yes. It is an effort that we must make in these times of crisis; I see it as an investment: building an audience that understands and learns to consume this new way of working for live music.

As it can be seen, this crisis reveals the little culture that has developed among the audiences so that it is clear about the immense work behind live music, a fault that will have to be reviewed and redirected as soon as the new normality allows it.

Tim’s Twitter Listening Party. Robert Fripp. Led Zeppelin.

Friday 29. 1. With the sponsorship of Citibanamex, Ocesa joins the remote musical performances by stream, to give life to its catalog of artists (without external guests, of course), with the virtual festival Conecta, to be held on the 29th and May 31, as well as June 5 and 6. Friday 29, pop profile: María José, Los Claxons, Chucho Rivas, among others. Sunday 31st, more rock-pop: Phobia, Costera, DLD, Camilo Séptimo, Bratty. Friday 5, same profile: Molotov, Kinky, La Gusana Ciega, María Daniela and SSL, Gepe. Saturday 6, more pop: Ana Torroja, Moenia, Los Rumberos, Félix and Gil. Access will be free, prior registration at www.citibanamexcontecta.com (hours and details will be sent by mail). 2. Tim’s Twitter Listening Party. Since the end of April, the leader of the English baggy band from the early 90s, The Charlatans UK, Tim Burgess has armed, from his Twitter account (@Tim_Burgess), segments in which a famous album is being heard, and his Creators are telling the story behind the album online. Blur, Oasis, Franz Ferdinand, among others, have already been. Today she plays the female duet Let’s Eat Grandma and the sharp rap of The Streets (15 and 16 hours). 3. Robert Fripp’s Music for Quiet Moments: from his YouTube account (https://bit.ly/2AebjjY), the English experimental teacher will be uploading every Friday, for 50 weeks, this original ambient series.

Saturday 30. 1. Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day. The historic concert performed by the survivors of the British hard blues combo in 2007, in London, is recreated in a 2012 film, which will be posted on their official YouTube account (https://bit.ly/2M4QxWE) for three days. , from this Saturday at 2 pm.

