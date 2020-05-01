On this 1st of May, motorsport fans remember (and regret) the 26 years of the death of the greatest Brazilian sport idol, Ayrton Senna. The journalist Juca Kfouri took advantage of the date to commemorate a picturesque episode involving the pilot.

Adriane Galisteu said, years later, that she agreed with Senna’s request to suspend her first photos on Playboy

Photo: Disclosure

On his blog, the journalism veteran reported details of the day he received a call from Senna, months before the fateful accident on the curve Tamburello, in Imola. With the peculiar education, the three-time champion asked that photos of his girlfriend, Adriane Galisteu, were not published. At the time, she was a model and, before the beginning of the relationship, she had posed for a rehearsal as a ‘bunny’ of Playboy. Kfouri not only fulfilled the request but sent the originals to Senna. The pilot offered to refund the magazine, but the offer was declined.

Sala de TV tells from here the sequence of the story of Galisteu with Playboy. The following year, shortly after turning 22, she was on the cover of the magazine’s 20th anniversary edition. The photos were taken at Greece per J. R. Duran. At the time, Editora Abril’s publication had a new director, Ricardo Setti.

The negotiation with the model lasted for months and counted on the collaboration of the experienced journalist Nirlando Beirão, died as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis last Thursday, April 30th. He had written with Galisteu the memoir ‘On the Way of the Butterflies – My 405 Days with Ayrton Senna’.

That edition became a milestone in Playboy’s history in the Brazil. The photo of Adriane shaving with a regular shaver has become iconic. Detail: she did not accept the idea of ​​the photo at first; he only agreed to pose for waxing on the last of the 9 days of work on the island of Santorini. The magazine’s launch party at Municipal Theater in Sao Paulo it had 1,200 guests and hundreds of people trying to enter as burglars. It was one of the most popular events of that year.

Launched in August 1995, the first Playboy with Galisteu sold 1 million copies. It occupies the third place in the ranking of the most successful editions, behind the Auntie/Suzana Alves March 1999 and the record holder witch/Joana Prado, launched in December of that same year, with 1.2 million copies sold.

Adriane Galisteu returned to the cover of the magazine in August 2011, at the age of 38. The essay also photographed by J. R. Duran was carried out in Positano, at Italy, place where she had been proposed to by her then boyfriend Alexandre Iódice. The two continue together and have a son, Vittorio. That edition – with 250 thousand copies sold, a positive result within the harsh reality that was already affecting the publishing market – had the bombastic interview of Sandy in which the singer gave the most controversial statement of her career: “It is possible to have anal pleasure”.

