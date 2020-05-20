The year was running 2002 and opinions about a young Swiss man named Roger Federer They were moderate, different depending on who you asked. Many already saw the talent that the boy treasured from minute 1 and trusted that his progression would come naturally, that tennis would not stay without winning many titles unless the injuries appeared. Others, however, were of the opinion that he needed to polish the reverse side imperiously if he wanted to meet those expectations, and that it was still too early to label the Basel’s back with labels.

A year earlier, Roger had already delivered his first hit and performed on the circuit. It was on that remembered evening in Wimbledon, where almost symbolically Pete Sampras gave the tennis throne to the young Federer after a hard defeat in the Cathedral. However, since then the Swiss had a small pending task: the consistency. He had already reached his first Grand Slam quarters, but was still giving up games too easily, unable to string consecutive weeks in which to squeeze out his full potential on court.

The tennis kept by the Swiss was brutal, and the beginning of 2002 was Roger’s first steps towards establishing himself among the best. Conquered a new title in Sydney and recovered from a tough loss in Australia against Tommy Haas (lost 6-8 in the fifth set) with his first Masters 1000 final (in Miami, he lost to Agassi). Of course, the tour of land promoted the greatest deficiencies of the Swiss, and two early defeats in Monte Carlo and Rome did not bode well for the next Masters.

Hamburg It was a totally different story. In the quarterfinals, Roger endorsed his first rosco to a member of the top-10 (Kuerten), all a premonition of what was to come. In the final, Marat Safin was waiting, comfortably installed among the top ten, finalist in Australia and number one two years ago. What would happen to that duel between two players who, at that time, were still famous for being temperamental and unstable?

What happened in the German city that Sunday 17 years ago was that a cyclone said present on track. Roger Federer came out with very clear ideas, hungry not to miss the opportunity to make himself known. I highly recommend watching the first hour of play, in which a young Swiss hit and knocked off the track Safin as if it were an amateur. It was based on two keys: a high percentage of first serves inside (and, therefore, points earned with his first service) and a blow that helped camouflage his greatest deficiencies: the slice.

In that first set, Federer’s slashed shot drove Safin absolutely insane. It was a winning tactic, and it is that the Swiss managed to throw more blows cut from the backhand side than flat shots or topspin (119 to 108). It was common to see Roger looking for a cut rest, angled, with the aim that Safin flexed, either with the right inverted or with a crossed backhand, and that this left a short ball that could attack.

This is another notable difference: that 2002 Roger was much less complete than his best version, but tremendously offensive. After each serve, Federer remained as one or two feet on the court, which forced him to repeatedly take hold of volleys topspin from the baseline, a very difficult gesture that the Swiss did a thousand wonders. His impetus to search the net, to jump on top of the ball, showed that it was one of those days when Federer was touched by a wand.

He became 6-1, 5-1 and had two break balls to close the second set. From there, Safin took a little pride and Federer’s hyperactivity dropped. He went from having the sixth gear to looking for the fourth, and Safin ended up being break up in the third set, but he didn’t have his day either. What happened had to happen: that exhibition was a top-10 welcome party, a commitment finalized in just over an hour and a half that announced to the world that Federer had already reached the elite. And this was shown by the Swiss, who covered himself in his towel and dropped a couple of tears after the end of the duel.

That year Roger played the Masters Cup for the first time, falling in the semifinals to Hewitt. Hamburg was the prelude to a 2003 where Federer confirmed that he was not going to settle for “just” being a great player. The Swiss began to chase the greatest legends; 17 years ago he started doing it, in one of his first big games and breaking the barrier of the top ten.

.