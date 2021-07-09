The day Reutemann drove Schumacher’s Ferrari

At the end of 2004, the Argentine ex-driver Carlos “Lole” Reutemann, winner of 12 F1 grands prix and world runner-up in 1981, was once again experiencing the sensations of a top-flight car more than 20 years after his retirement.

The appointment was at Ferrari’s private track in Fiorano, where Reutemman had been invited by Luca di Montezemolo, whom he knew from his years as a driver for the Italian team and in those years he served as president of the brand.

“Lole”, who won five races with Ferrari between 1976 and 1978 in addition to the 1977 constructors’ championship, was greeted on a cold morning by Jean Todt, current FIA president and then head of the Ferrari F1 team.

Wearing the helmet design that he immortalized in the 1970s in F1, Reutemann completed a total of 17 laps, equivalent to 51 kilometers, at the age of 62, with the F2004 that in that season had won 15 of 18 grands prix, 13 with Schumacher and two with Rubens Barrichello.

That year, logically, the Maranello team won the constructors ‘championship for the sixth consecutive year, and made it 1-2 in the drivers’ championship with the German and the Brazilian. Schumacher won his unprecedented seventh world title at the Belgian GP that year.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” Reutemann said after the test in statements supplied by Ferrari.

“I would like to thank Ferrari for organizing this test even if it was a holiday. It was very exciting and I had a lot of fun! The car is impressive, especially in terms of engine power.”

“It is completely different from the car I drove in my time. Watching television, Formula 1 today may seem easy, but after having tried it myself, I can guarantee you that it is not like that,” concluded Reutemann, who today at 76 He is currently a Senator in Argentina.

That test at Fiorano was not the only time that Reutemann drove an F1 Ferrari after his retirement, since on the return of the top flight to Argentina in April 1995 he had the pleasure of speeding up in front of his people at the Buenos Aires racetrack. with the Ferrari 412T1 that Gerhard Berger had raced the previous year in Australia.

Carlos Reutemann and Jean Todt

1/5

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Carlos Reutemann tests the Ferrari F2004

2/5

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Carlos Reutemann tests the Ferrari F2004

3/5

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Carlos Reutemann tests the Ferrari F2004

4/5

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Carlos Reutemann poses with members of the Ferrari team

5/5

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center