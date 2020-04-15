Raúl de Molina is one of the drivers with the longest track record on the small screen, next to Lili Estefan have managed to make El gordo y la flaca a great program that has had more than one scandal.

And although El Gordo has many admirers, there is no shortage of those who have reminded him of foolish comments he makes, one of them much offended the dear driver Adamari López and his thousands of fans.

It happened at the beginning of last year, when Raúl de Molina was talking about the Toni Costa’s alleged infidelity with Clarissa Molina And it is that after they both made a partner in the program Mira qué baila there was no lack of those who related him romantically.

Each edition was not without comments that ensured that Costa would fall in love with Clarissa, just as happened with Adamari. And the driver, with the appreciation he has for López he tried to defend her, however it made everything worse.

When Clarissa clarified that she would never do that, Raúl was quick to intervene and said that “Toni likes women a little more overweight”. This made Clarissa laugh, however the comment did not please Adamari fans.

After what happened Raúl asked for a not very convincing apologyHowever, Adamari with the class he has let the comment pass and did not take it to greater.

.