The day Queen Letizia rebelled against Casa Real and Reina Sofía and won a great victory

Queen Letizia wants to have control over her image, and preferably also over that of King Felipe, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. In a monarchy in which gestures and actions predominate over words, Doña Letizia is aware of the power of a photo, for better or for worse.

Official portrait of the Kings Felipe and Letizia

Perhaps for this reason, when Philip VI ascended the Throne demanded access to the photo archive of the Palacio de La Zarzuela, however they denied it. This is how Leonardo Faccio tells it in his book ‘Letizia. The Impatient Queen ‘, where she has made a portrait of the consort through interviews with close people and a follow-up to Doña Letizia herself when possible.

The explanation that was given is that only Queen Sofia and the official photographers were the only ones who had access to the photo archive. Queen Letizia did not give up and insisted, insisted and as Queen of Spain who is, even if she is a consort, she won. “Today, the Casa Real photographers work as external employees and, when they finish their task, they leave the photos to a press officer. Letizia takes care of deleting the photos she doesn’t like“the book points out.

In this way, Queen Letizia scored a victory against Casa Real and Queen Sofia. The King’s mother must understand that she represented the past and that her official acts are also rare. Doña Letizia wanted absolute control and took control of him.

Letizia wants to know what is published about her

In the same book it is said that when Queen Letizia sees a photo of her that she doesn’t like, she gets angry. She also likes to know what is said and written about her. In fact, Faccio captures in his book that when he told him that he was writing about her, Doña Letizia asked him if he was right or wrong, and that the Argentine is convinced that he meant it.

Official portrait of Queen Letizia

Faccio also narrates that when he was Princess of Asturias he asked Ignacio Escolar to explain how Google works: “Why do some news appear on the first page of Google and others on the third?Doña Letizia wanted to understand how it worked to review news about her. Another proof that she reads what is published about her comes from the hand of an editor of 20 Minutos, who remembers that the Queen asked her opinion on an online alerts application. Mrs. Letizia she wanted to know at every moment of everything that was published about her.

