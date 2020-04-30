Someone remembers seeing the queen Elizabeth, 94, cry in public? The sovereign of United Kingdom strictly follows rule number 1 of the royal protocol: never show emotion in front of the sudden and the cameras. One of the rare times she allowed herself to shed tears in front of witnesses was on October 29, 1966.

That cold autumn Saturday, the matriarch of the Windsors visited the village of Aberfan, at the Wales, eight days after an avalanche of waste from a mine killed 144 residents, 116 of whom were in primary school. Famous for its coldness, the majesty of the British was shocked to see the wreckage and sadness of the bereaved families. He even consoled a woman who lost seven relatives in the tragedy.

The passage of a few hours Elizabeth per Aberfan reversed an image crisis that had shaken the Buckingham Palace. In the previous days, the queen had received harsh criticism from the press and the people for not showing solidarity with the families of the dead in the small Welsh town.

This true fact is portrayed in an episode of the third season of The Crown, one of the crown jewels of Netflix. One of the biographers of Elizabeth says that, among the rare regrets confessed by her, is the delay in going to the Aberfan community to pay homage to the victims’ memories.

In recent weeks, the president Jair Bolsonaro became the target of public demands to show solidarity with the families of the more than 5,000 Brazilians killed by Covid-19. A comment from him regarding the lethality of the disease in the country – “So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do? I’m a Messiah, but I don’t do miracles.” – produced outrage in the media, in circles of power, among health professionals and on social networks.

The example of how the serious queen Elizabeth regained popularity when faced with an equally dire situation can serve as an inspiration for the president. Tense moments are strategically explored by policymakers who are knowledgeable about personal marketing. TV cameras love to accompany a leader who steps down from the pedestal to comfort his people.

